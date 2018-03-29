Man Arrested for Breaking into Restaurant, Stealing Alcohol

On Thursday, March 29 at 4:00 a.m., Burbank Police found a man suspiciously pushing a shopping cart full of beer and wine bottles in the area of Ontario and Pacific Avenue.

The man was found to have receipts from Isabella’s Italian Kitchen at 1220 W. Burbank Blvd. Police soon discovered that the restaurant had been burglarized, with the front door forced open. The alcohol from the shopping cart had come from the restaurant’s refrigerator.

Police arrested the suspect who has been identified as Saul Salazar, 31 of Bakersfield.

Salazar was booked for burglary and three outstanding warrants.

The case is currently under review for charges. A charge for being in possession of stolen property is likely.

Salazar’s bail is $50,000 and he is due to appear in court tomorrow.