McKinley Elementary is Looking for Grant Help with Votes

Liz Costella, the Principal of McKinley Elementary School here is Burbank, is also seeking help with votes to receive grant money for her school.

She has sent the following message to raise awareness for the voting process:

We are hoping to win the $10,000 to help provide after school enrichment for all students. McKinley has always provided free after school enrichment for our students, thanks to volunteer parents. While we still have wonderful opportunities, the demand is higher than what we are able to provide. Our hope is to supplement additional after school enrichment opportunities such culinary arts, performing and visual arts, science, engineering etc. free of charge to all of our students. This grant will give us that opportunity. People can vote daily from now until the 23rd at http://www.myscholardollars.com/vote/ they can search William McKinley Elementary (Burbank) to vote for us. Thanks to everyone, Liz Costella

Principal

McKinley Elementary School