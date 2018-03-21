Mystery Author J.A. Jance Brings “Duel To The Death” To Burbank

Best-selling mystery author J.A. Jance makes her only Southern California appearance at the Buena Vista Branch of the Burbank Public Library this Sunday, March 25. Jance will be on hand to talk about her latest book, Duel to the Death, and answer questions from the audience.

Duel to the Death continues the story begun in Man Overboard, featuring Jance’s ex-broadcast journalist-turned-private investigator, Ali Reynolds.

“For Man Overboard, I had an Artificial Intelligence created by a computer genius who also happened to be a serial killer,” explained Jance. “Unsurprisingly, an AI created by a bad guy is bound to be a bit problematic.”

“At the end of Man Overboard, it looked as though the AI, known as Frigg, had also reached the end of the line, but it turns out she’s back in Duel to the Death,” she went on to say. “The question is, can she change her ways or is Frigg as dangerous as ever?”

“The Burbank Public Library is very excited to host a book signing and discussion with bestselling and award-winning author J.A. Jance,” commented Louise Paziak, a mystery enthusiast and former staff member of the Burbank Public Library who will introduce Jance on Sunday.

“And what a perfect time for the event during Women’s History Month!”

“Ms. Jance is one of those pioneering women authors who began introducing female private investigators during the breakthrough 1980s,” continued Paziak.

“Jance’s latest Ali Reynolds thriller, Duel to the Death, is the thirteenth in the series and deals with topics ripped from the news.”

“The fast-paced story line explores the effects of the advances of computer technology on society. The mix of Artificial Intelligence, drug cartels and cryptocurrency (bitcoins) with good old-fashioned murder will make Duel to the Death impossible to put down.”

“Burbank has a very robust mystery fan base, so it’s always a real treat to meet a favorite author,” Paziak added.

“The Burbank Library was enthusiastic about hosting an event, and I’m always happy to have the opportunity to partner with one of that increasingly rare breed – the independent bookstore,” Jance said.

“For someone who wasn’t allowed in the Creative Writing Program at the University of Arizona in 1964, it’s especially gratifying to be out in public talking about book number 56!” she added.

The program begins at 2:00 p.m. Jance will sign copies of her books, which will be available for purchase on site through a partnership with Flintridge Books.

The Buena Vista Branch of the Burbank Public Library is located at 300 N. Buena Vista Street in Burbank. Plentiful free parking is available on site. For more information on the author, visit her website. More information on the Burbank Public Library can be found here.