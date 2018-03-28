Pasadena Man Sentenced for Bank Robberies, Including Burbank US Bank

On March 26, Shownee Shon Smith, 41 of Pasadena, was sentenced for committing six bank robberies throughout summer 2017.

Smith’s first bank robbery occurred on May 15 at branches of US Bank in Burbank. On the same day, he continued his spree and robbed Wells Fargo in South Pasadena. Smith also robbed Chase Bank in East Pasadena on May 20, as well as Chase Bank in North Hollywood and Citibank in Tarzana, both on May 27.

Smith was arrested after committing his final robbery at Wells Fargo on June 10 when he held a shotgun at a bank teller’s head while demanding money. Police responded to a 911 call and apprehended Smith after he left the building. Prior to this incident, Smith had allegedly written notes to demand money from bank tellers.

Smith was sentenced to over 10 years in prison by United States District Judge Percy Anderson. Additionally, Smith was sentenced to five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $20,285 in restitution to the banks where his crimes took place.

The case is a part of an investigation conducted by the FBI, which partnered with the Burbank Police Department, the Pasadena Police Department, the South Pasadena Police Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Santa Monica Police Department.

Smith is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Carolyn Small of the General Crimes Section.