Experts Talk About The Business Of Music

Four experts in their fields from the music industry talked about their experiences getting into the music business and what they look for when hiring people at the Creative Circles Forum The Business of Music.

Held at the Garry Marshall Theatre and presented by the Burbank Arts For All Foundation, the forum was attended by a nearly packed house of students, parents, Burbank Unified teachers and staff and members of the community.

Chief Business Development and Consultant at B Brands Bill Bennett (also formerly President of Geffen Records, Maverick Records and Warner Bros. Nashville), iHeartMedia Connections VP Amy Roach, two-time Emmy Award winner and Grammy Award nominee composer Ryan Shore and Golden Reel Award-winning music editor Charles Martin Inouye answered questions posed by the audience and by moderator and Burbank Arts For All Foundation Executive Director Trena Pitchford.

“We all know that music programs in schools have a tremendous positive effect on kids,” commented Pitchford. “Kids who practice and perform music demonstrate improvement in a wide variety of areas effecting their academic, social and emotional development.”

“But how can a kid who is inspired to play a tuba in band translate those skills into a career? Burbank Arts for All Foundation was thrilled to bring together over 80 guests including donors, parents, professionals and students to provide practical advice and insight into the many careers involving music right here in Burbank.”

Panelists also talked about the future of their respective fields, from branding, composing and developing individual careers. Intellectual property, Virtual Reality and branded content were some of the future-focused topics panelists touched upon.

14.8 million American artist-creators earned almost $6 billion from posting their music, videos, art, crafts and other works online in 2016, according to a report recently released by the Re:create Coalition.

After the hour-long discussion, the students and other members of the audience spoke with the panelists one-on-one at a reception.

“Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Poquito Mas, kids from John Burroughs and Burbank High schools attended the evening for free and were inspired by our expert panel,” Pitchford added.

“These special opportunities validate their instincts as they begin to plan life after high school. The Foundation is incredibly honored to support students as well as Burbank’s creative economy by connecting public education with creative experts in Burbank.”

“Burbank Arts for All Foundation hosts Creative Circles Forum conversations twice a year to bring our community together in support of the arts, arts education and creative innovation in Burbank,” Pitchford also said.

She noted The Business of Music forum was presented “in support of BUSD’s Music Is Instrumental campaign… [to connect] vocal and instrumental music programs in BUSD to career pathways with some of the top businesses in Burbank.”

To date, the BUSD Music Is Instrumental campaign has raised more than $81,000 towards the initial, 2017-18 goal of $120,000 for instrumental repair and replacement at the district’s secondary schools. A number of community efforts, including 1000 For 100 and You’ve Been Noted, have raised money and spread awareness of the campaign.