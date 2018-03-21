Burbank Baseball Drops 7-1 Decision To Chatsworth

By Rick Assad

Playing a rugged schedule is something Bob Hart, the Burbank High baseball coach wants in preparation for the upcoming Pacific League, which begins next week.

On Tuesday at home in a Babe Herman Tournament matchup, the Bulldogs lost a 7-1 decision to Chatsworth, one day after losing to Birmingham 18-0 on the road.

“You’re constantly trying to evaluate and assess,” Hart said of the early portion of the nonleague season. “We put our guys against the best teams for a reason. We’re hoping to get them ready for league. Test them out a little bit. But right now we’re banged up.”

Burbank (2-5) trailed throughout the seven-inning affair and scored its only run in the fifth inning when freshman Ryan King slapped a two-out single to center field that plated senior Matt Moreno, who singled up the middle.

Junior pitcher Daniel Ruiz struggled with his control as the Chancellors scored two runs in the first and second innings and added a solo tally in the third for a 5-0 lead.

“I was proud of the resiliency and that they didn’t throw in the towel,” Hart said of the early deficit the Bulldogs faced.

Chatsworth (7-3) took a 1-0 lead when sophomore Andy Ambriz walked with the bases loaded which scored senior Miguel Marin, who was hit by a pitch, and when junior Austin Carrillo bounced into a double play, the advantage became 2-0.

Marin’s two-out hit to right field scored senior Ryan Barry, who doubled to right center and senior Alex Milone’s double to center field gave the Chancellors a 4-0 edge.

Chatsworth made it 5-0 without the benefit of a base hit as Ruiz nicked the first two batters, Ambriz and Carrillo, with Ambriz scoring when senior Steve Diaz reached on an error.

Ruiz toured two and one-third innings while allowing four hits with two walks and two strikeouts and three hit batters.

Junior Andrew De La Torre went four and two-third frames, fanning three with two walks and four hits allowed.

Chatsworth’s lead swelled to 6-0 with a run in the fifth inning when Barry’s two-out single to left brought in Carrillo, who drew a one-out walk.

The Chancellors tacked on a run in the seventh inning when Diaz laid down a sacrifice bunt that scored pinch runner junior Hector Carreon, who entered the game after junior Stevan Gomez walked with one out.

Senior Nick Jimenez went seven strong innings, allowing seven hits with four strikeouts for the Chancellors.

Jimenez retired the Bulldogs in order in the first inning before yielding a leadoff single to left field by senior Abiezer Delgado. Ruiz then hit into a double play and Moreno fanned.

Burbank collected two hits in the third inning as sophomore Oakley Spens reached on an infield single and King singled to right center, but junior Matthew Porras bounced into an inning-ending double play.

The Bulldogs went down 1-2-3 in the fourth, but senior Matt Shaugabay singled with one out in the sixth inning, however, Delgado popped up and Ruiz flied out.

Jimenez added yet another perfect frame in the seventh inning and the match concluded when Spens lined out to center field.