FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Kindergarten, Burbank Style !

Back in my day I remember starting Kindergarten at Miller Elementary School in the HUGE log bungalow that most schools here had at least one.

I felt important. But that apparently was the design the school district had in mind.

A recent find given to us, details all that the district information for parents to help their children to have a successful Kindergarten learning experience with parents help. The cover shows a Burbank Teacher shaking hands with a young man before entering the door to class.

I remember being less than enthused at the proposition of Mom leaving me there! Then terror gripped my heart and that was all she wrote for my day was pure torture. Meeting other kids did not help much as they seemed to mirror my feelings exactly.

Frightened, we waited in fear for the teacher to speak, this seemed to be a long silent wait. Then she assured us little prisoners that we would have fun. Slowly we began to be more comfortable in our new environment and with our new found “friends”.

All this was due to our teacher following the “Playbook” given to our parents to assure them we were in good hands. Full of pictures this hand out brought back good memories of those days and some where I struggled, but over all this was a fun blast to the past.

Check it out below and try to picture your parents reading this and hopefully it will bring you back some good memories of “your” Kindergarten days in Burbank!

