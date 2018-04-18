3 Dead Bodies Found in Car, Homicide Investigation Begins

On Tuesday, April 17 at 7:10 a.m., a Burbank Police Parking Control officer was investigating a violation and discovered a dead body inside of a parked vehicle on the 1300 block of S. Varney St.

After paramedics arrived at the scene, a total of three bodies were found inside the car, all pronounced dead. The deceased are said to be adults, and one is a

man.

“At this time, the investigation is being treated as a homicide. Detectives and Forensic Examiners are on-scene and are awaiting the arrival of the Los Angeles County Coroner/Medical Examiner,” said Sgt. Derek Green.

“The Burbank Police Department is aware of information circulating online regarding missing individuals from the Bakersfield area. At this time, identifications of the deceased have not been made.”

The parked vehicle is believed to be a red Jeep with Tennessee license plates. It is unclear how long the car had been parked where it was found.

Investigators have speculated that the victims were killed at a separate location and they might have been “dumped” on S. Varney St. If this is the case, the Burbank Police Department is likely to face a jurisdictional issue as agencies will become involved in the investigation.

Police are currently looking into surveillance cameras throughout the area for footage that might shed light on what happened.