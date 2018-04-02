Burbank Unified Superintendent Matt Hill Reaffirms Commitment To District

Burbank Unified Superintendent Matt Hill released a statement confirming his commitment to continuing to lead the school district in the coming years.

“Recently my name has been circulated as a candidate to be Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District. I would like to respond to the speculation by stating that I have not applied for the position and I plan to continue my role as Superintendent in Burbank Unified.

I am proud of all that our District has accomplished in the past three years and I am fully committed to continuing this journey together for years to come.”