Bicyclist Dies From Car Collision Injuries

By On April 17, 2018

Burbank Police Traffic Officers gather evidence following this fatal accident that occurred Monday afternoon in the 1300 Blk of Alameda.
On Monday, April 16, at 5:15 p.m., Burbank Police and Paramedics responded to a traffic accident involving a bicyclist who was hit by a car on Alameda Ave. between Mariposa St. and Griffith Park Dr.

Lenny Trinh, 52 of Burbank, was riding eastbound on Alameda Ave. in the designated bike lane when the driver’s door of a parked car opened, causing him to be thrown forward onto the ground. Trinh was then struck by a passing pickup truck, driving eastbound.

The bike lane the bicyclist was traveling in when he hit the door of the parked car and fell into the traffic lane.
Trinh was transported to Providence St. Joseph Medical Center and was soon pronounced deceased.

Both the pickup truck driver and the driver of the parked vehicle cooperated and remained at the scene to speak with officers.

It appears that neither drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident.

Burbank Police Traffic Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

