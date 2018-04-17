Bicyclist Dies From Car Collision Injuries

Burbank Police Traffic Officers gather evidence following this fatal accident that occurred Monday afternoon in the 1300 Blk of Alameda.
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
On Monday, April 16, at 5:15 p.m., Burbank Police and Paramedics responded to a traffic accident involving a bicyclist who was hit by a car on Alameda Ave. between Mariposa St. and Griffith Park Dr.
Lenny Trinh, 52 of Burbank, was riding eastbound on Alameda Ave. in the designated bike lane when the driver’s door of a parked car opened, causing him to be thrown forward onto the ground. Trinh was then struck by a passing pickup truck, driving eastbound.
The bike lane the bicyclist was traveling in when he hit the door of the parked car and fell into the traffic lane.
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
Trinh was transported to Providence St. Joseph Medical Center and was soon pronounced deceased.
Both the pickup truck driver and the driver of the parked vehicle cooperated and remained at the scene to speak with officers.
It appears that neither drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident.
Burbank Police Traffic Detectives are currently investigating the incident.
Burbank Police Officer Josh Kendrick gathers information at the scene of this bicyclist vs parked car that occurred Monday afternoon in the 1300 blk of Alameda. (Photo by © Ross A Benson)
Burbank Police Officers Josh Kendrick gathers evidence at the scene of this car vs bicyclist accident that left the rider with fatal injuries. (Photo by © Ross A Benson)
The bike lane the bicyclist was traveling in when he hit the door of the parked car and fell into the traffic lane.
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
Burbank Moter Officer Josh Kendrick gathers information following this bike vs car accident that occurred Monday afternoon in the 1300 blk of Alameda. (Photo by © Ross A Benson)
Burbank Police Forensic Specilist Carly Lott takes pictures of the accident scene.
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
Burbank Police Forensic Specialist Carly Lott gathers eveidence from the car door that was struck by the bicyclist. (Photo by © Ross A Benson)