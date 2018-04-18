Burbank Parent Education Program Holds Annual Gala

The Burbank Parent Education Program held its annual Spring Gala on Saturday, April 14. Founder and honored guest Helen Von Seggern was in attendance along with approximately 250 Burbankers to support the long-running parent and child education program.

“We are a non-profit organization,” explained Board President and Gala Chair, Troy Titus-Barrow. “The parent education council raises funds various organizational expenses which have included: carpeting, classroom supplies, yard toys, playground structures, sand boxes, changing tables in bathrooms, childcare for events, scholarships and our Preschool Press!”

Von Seggern founded the Burbank Parent Education Program in 1966 and was program director until 2000. At age 104, Von Seggern has attended almost every Spring Gala.

The 2018 Spring Gala, with a 1920s theme, raised $12,587.09 for the parent & child program. Burbank Parent Ed, located on Allan Avenue in Burbank, offers a variety of classes and resources for parents and their young children.

“Burbank Parent Ed program is considered one of the best of its type,” commented Titus-Barrow. “It has been integral to fostering a community of friends and support for so many parents and children.”

“We welcome anyone to attend this event as it is truly a community effort,” she said about the annual gala. “Local businessed donate gift cards and products; we in turn then create fabulous baskets with these donations, that are then raffled.”

Titus-Barrow and gala co-chair Caroline Bèliveau planned the 2018 gala and invited current students, friends, family and alumni to attend.

“The alumni are among the first to purchase tickets for our event, which deeply reflects the impact, love and gratitude, that people feel towards the program years after graduating from it!” she added.