California Pizza Kitchen Hosts ‘Tip A Cop’

Burbank police officers and members of the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run teamed up Wednesday evening, April 25, to help raise funds for Special Olympics. while serving food and drinks at California Pizza Kitchen.

Over a dozen police officers, Cadets and Explorers served as waiters and order takers. Some even worked the beer tap.

The restaurant was packed for the evening and Gerri Davis McCorkle a Special Olympics representative who was a former Burbank Police Cadet, said the tips for the evening were rolling in better than expected.

