Circus Vargas is back in town!

Living in Burbank has many perks, and one of them happens to be that the circus comes to town once a year. Circus Vargas opened their big top to the public Saturday, April 21st and will be performing shows up until May 7th before packing up and moving off to Woodland Hills.

This year’s theme is “Dreaming of Pirates,” which is conveyed in the performer’s costumes and stage decor. In one performance, a giant pirate ship is rolled out onto the stage as a group of swashbuckling pirates duel it out while falling and flipping around on a trampoline. In another, a mermaid gives up her fins for legs and shows off her newly found contortions putting you in awe at what the human body can really do.

Circus Vargas is a family friendly show that is appropriate for all ages and does not contain any animals in their acts. The entire show is run by the performers and their talents whether it be aerial arts, tightrope, juggling, or shooting an arrow at a balloon with their feet. The “ringmasters” are a few silly clowns, but not the typical clowns we all think of at a circus. No big red noses, no orange frizzy hair. Just a couple of silly guys who will make you laugh your socks off.

Parking for the circus is $10 and it is good to remember that you can’t enter Front St. from Burbank Blvd. The best route if coming from the West side of Burbank is to enter the 5 South freeway and exit Verdugo and then make a right onto Front St. which will bring you right to the entrance of Circus Vargas.

Don’t forget to come 30 minutes early for extra entertainment for the kids. When entering the big top, there is face painting, light up toys, and a pre-show where kids can come to the middle of the ring and learn circus acts like balancing and juggling with the performers.

Because Circus Vargas is a smaller circus, it feels very intimate and close. There really isn’t a bad seat in the tent as it is a smaller venue than other circus’. The “clowns” interact with the audience, pulling some people into the ring to perform a funny skit, and are often roaming through the stands throughout their acts which gives everyone a chance to feel close to the performers. After the show, all of the performers line up outside the tent to meet their guests and take pictures with them.

Kids and Adults of all ages will love this show! It is definitely an experience worth going to before it’s gone!

Performers from Circus Vargas will be at Magnolia Park’s Ladies & Gents’ Night Out this week in the parking lot next to Blast from the Past 3117 W Magnolia Blvd, they will be offering discount tickets to the Circus

Tickets are available on every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays and can be purchased at www.circusvargas.com or at the Ticket office located at 777 North Front St.