Circus Vargas – The Big One is Back in Burbank

The Big One is Back! Circus Vargas Delivers the Ultimate Entertainment Extravaganza for 2018! Debuting their latest, new and amazing production in the Coachella Valley, the much-anticipated tour runs April 19th through May 22nd in Burbank.
Always fun for the entire family, Circus Vargas’ incredible new production highlights an amazing cast of world-renowned performers! Death- Defying Acrobats, Daredevils, Flying Trapeze Artists, Jugglers, Contortionists, Comedians, Clowns, Motorcycles and much, much, more!
Get ready to unleash your imagination and discover a world of pure circus magic and wonderment
under the Big Top, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime!
Join us for a swashbuckling circus spectacular, with this year’s theme “Dreaming of Pirates!” A fantastic voyage of nonstop action and adventure guaranteed to thrill and enchant children of all ages! Prepare to witness the impossible and experience the unforgettable!
Circus Vargas’ Dreaming of Pirates… A true circus treasure!
Arrive 45 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more! Meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance. Capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with your favorite cast members, all part of an unforgettable Circus Vargas experience!
Ticket Information:
For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and to purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com, call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office at each location. Follow Circus Vargas on Facebook and Twitter for updates, discounts and behind the scenes video.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Thursday, April 19 – Monday, May 7
Burbank – Burbank Blvd at 1-5 Freeway (777 N. Front St, Burbank, CA 91502)
Thursday, April 19 – 7:30pm
Friday, April 20 – 7:30pm
Saturday, April 21 – 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm
Sunday, April 22 – 12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:30pm
Monday, April 23 – 7:00pm
Thursday, April 26 – 7:00pm
Friday, April 27 – 4:30pm, 7:30pm
Saturday, April 28 – 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm
Sunday, April 29 – 12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:30pm
Monday, April 30 – 7:00pm
Thursday, May 3 – 7:00pm
Friday, May 4 – 4:30pm, 7:30pm
Saturday, May 5 – 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm
Sunday, May 6– 12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:30pm
Monday, May 7 – 6:30pm
Thursday, May 10 – Monday, May 21
Westfield Promenade (6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367)
Thursday, May 10 – 7:30pm
Friday, May 11 –7:30pm
Saturday, May 12 – 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm
Sunday, May 13 – 12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:30pm
Monday, May 14 – 6:30pm
Tuesday, May 15 – 7:00pm
Wednesday, May 16 – 7:00pm
Thursday, May 17 – 7:00pm
Friday, May 18 – 4:30pm, 7:30pm
Saturday, May 19 – 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm
Sunday, May 20 – 12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:30pm
Monday, May 21 – 6:30pm