Circus Vargas – The Big One is Back in Burbank

The Big One is Back! Circus Vargas Delivers the Ultimate Entertainment Extravaganza for 2018! Debuting their latest, new and amazing production in the Coachella Valley, the much-anticipated tour runs April 19th through May 22nd in Burbank.

Always fun for the entire family, Circus Vargas’ incredible new production highlights an amazing cast of world-renowned performers! Death- Defying Acrobats, Daredevils, Flying Trapeze Artists, Jugglers, Contortionists, Comedians, Clowns, Motorcycles and much, much, more!

Get ready to unleash your imagination and discover a world of pure circus magic and wonderment

under the Big Top, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime!

Join us for a swashbuckling circus spectacular, with this year’s theme “Dreaming of Pirates!” A fantastic voyage of nonstop action and adventure guaranteed to thrill and enchant children of all ages! Prepare to witness the impossible and experience the unforgettable!

Circus Vargas’ Dreaming of Pirates… A true circus treasure!

Arrive 45 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more! Meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance. Capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with your favorite cast members, all part of an unforgettable Circus Vargas experience!

Ticket Information:

For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and to purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com , call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office at each location. Follow Circus Vargas on Facebook and Twitter for updates, discounts and behind the scenes video.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 19 – Monday, May 7

Burbank – Burbank Blvd at 1-5 Freeway (777 N. Front St, Burbank, CA 91502)

Thursday, April 19 – 7:30pm

Friday, April 20 – 7:30pm

Saturday, April 21 – 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 22 – 12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:30pm

Monday, April 23 – 7:00pm

Thursday, April 26 – 7:00pm

Friday, April 27 – 4:30pm, 7:30pm

Saturday, April 28 – 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 29 – 12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:30pm

Monday, April 30 – 7:00pm

Thursday, May 3 – 7:00pm

Friday, May 4 – 4:30pm, 7:30pm

Saturday, May 5 – 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm

Sunday, May 6– 12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:30pm

Monday, May 7 – 6:30pm

Thursday, May 10 – Monday, May 21

Westfield Promenade (6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367)

Thursday, May 10 – 7:30pm

Friday, May 11 –7:30pm

Saturday, May 12 – 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm

Sunday, May 13 – 12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:30pm

Monday, May 14 – 6:30pm

Tuesday, May 15 – 7:00pm

Wednesday, May 16 – 7:00pm

Thursday, May 17 – 7:00pm

Friday, May 18 – 4:30pm, 7:30pm

Saturday, May 19 – 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm

Sunday, May 20 – 12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:30pm

Monday, May 21 – 6:30pm