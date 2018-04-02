Creative Talent Network Launches Teen CTN Program

Creative Talent Network, a local community of animation experts, launched their pilot Teen CTN program recently, in conjunction with the Burbank Unified School District. Ninety students from Rebecca Platner’s art classes at Burbank High School attended one of the daily workshops with animation, visual effects and video game professionals over the three-day program on March 28 – 30.

The students heard about the different kinds of careers available in animation and visual effects professions. They also listened to professionals talk about their individual career paths.

Creative Talent Network (CTN) holds a variety of classes, workshops and creative networking for aspiring artists online, in the area and at its Center Stage Gallery home in Burbank.

“Brought to you from the minds behind the award winning CTN animation eXpo event, Teen CTN is focused on specialized classes and events to foster the learning of our future generations of visual artists in the animation, visual FX and video game industries,” commented CTN founder Tina Price. “Although open to other age groups, the target group are those from the age for 13-18.”

“Classes range from how to use the latest equipment and software to instructional lectures followed by one on ones with some of animation’s greatest artists. They also offer internships and career builder activities. So if you are a parent or teacher of a teen or a teen yourself we will show you all the options available to you to create a meaningful career in animation and to be a part of the future.”

CTN members and presenters at the Burbank High School workshop included Andreas Deja (Animator, Walt Disney), Jordan Koch (Storyboard Artist, Nickelodeon), Caroline Hu (Consumer Product Artist, Warner Bros.), Katia Grifols (Owner of Glow in the Dark Studios), John Mahoney (animation professional and Cal Arts teacher), Tony Bancroft (Director of Mulan and Head of Animation at Asuza Pacific University), Jake Wyatt (Director, Nickelodeon), Armand Serrano (Visual Development, Walt Disney), Bill Perkins (Art Director, Walt Disney), Alina Chau (author and illustrator), Benson Shum (Animator, Walt Disney), David DePasquale (animation professional, Dreamworks) and Fabrizio Mancinelli (film composer.)

Teen CTN’s next free event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on April 14 and 15 in Downtown Burbank. More information on the event can be found here.