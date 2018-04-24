Family Service Agencies Annual CareWalk Brings Out over 400 Walkers Supporting Mental Health

On Saturday, April 21, the Burbank community filled Johnny Carson Park with compassion, generosity and physical fitness as they took to the paths and over the bridges of the recently renovated park for a 5k power walk or a casual stroll in support of Family Service Agency’s 11th Annual CareWalk. More than 400 teachers, parents, students, counselors, community and business leaders came out to support FSA in their 65th year of service in Burbank.



Assemblywoman Laura Friedman joined FSA Executive Director Laurie Bleick, emcee and former Burbank Mayor Anja Reinke and CareWalk honoree Janet Diel on stage as State Senator Anthony Portantino announced that FSA will be honored in the California State Senate as 2018 Non- Profit of the Year. “We are awed by the continuing support of our community,” said Bleick, “And to learn that our work and the importance of mental health care will be recognized in the Senate is icing on the cake of a beautiful day.”



Perhaps Bleick should have said syrup on the pancakes. For the 11th year, Command Performance donated the delicious pancake breakfast that greeted walkers as they completed their laps and earned their medals. Committee chair Eric Hansen joined Mickey DePalo, Mary Alvord, Teri Stein, Elise Stearns-Neisen, Chris Krohn, Pat Smola and Ross Benson in putting together the most successful CareWalk to date.



For 65 years, Family Service Agency has been dedicated to providing counseling, prevention, education, and advocacy to empower children, adults, and families to achieve psychological, emotional and social wellness.

Share this:

Email

Print



Facebook



Share

StumbleUpon

Reddit



Digg





