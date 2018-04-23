GuildHall Ranks Tops In Town For Nightlife Fun

Since GuildHall’s opening in 2017, the buzz on the esports bar has only grown louder. Known for a rotating selection of carefully chosen draft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, the bar also serves up some pretty good grub.

With a wall cabinet holding more than 150 games such as Exploding Kittens, Settlers of Cataan, Blokus, Checkers, Dominoes and Battleship from which to choose, GuildHall also features flat screens throughout the space showing esports tournaments and players in action.

The food is a step up from a typical bar menu. Offerings include a green salad, a varied and exciting meat and cheese plate, a simple selection of burgers and sandwiches and some delicious nosh including house made potato chips, popcorn, beef jerky and chicken strips.

Crudité of multicolored carrots and celery accompany most plates.

The ever-changing draft beer selection, guided by owner Spencer Cox, always has something for most every beer drinker, from lagers and stouts to IPAs, ciders and ales.

The atmosphere is relaxed and chill. Both patrons and staff are very friendly and social. The bar is 21 and over and everyone is there to have fun, play some games and have a drink.

We’ve enjoyed the beer selection repeatedly over the past several months – our current favorites are the Craftsman 1903 Lager and the Eagle Rock It’s Not You It’s Me Double IPA.

The food also deserves some attention here. We’ve tried the tasty chicken strips, the excellent chicken sandwich, the yummy Juicy Lucy burger, the terrific meat and cheese board and, my favorite, the flavorful grilled steak sandwich.

GuildHall receives a Tops In Town for nightlife – it’s one of our favorite local spots to relax and grab a beer in Burbank. The food is really good and the atmosphere is absolutely outstanding.

This is not one of those places where bros are posturing and super loud and getting wasted. It’s a really great place for those into esports, gaming and tabletop games, who enjoy a drink and a bite and want to have some low-key fun.

Restaurant/Bar Info: GuildHall is located at 3516 W. Victory Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91505.

(818) 561-4552. GuildHall is open Monday and Tuesday, 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Kitchen closes at 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.



