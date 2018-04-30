JetBlue Announces New Non Stop Service From Burbank To Boston

During a press conference held this past week at Hollywood Burbank Airport, JetBlue Airways announced that it will launch new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), beginning September 5, 2018.

JetBlue will also add a second daily nonstop flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City, with a scheduled daytime departure. Tickets for the new service became available for purchase on Wednesday morning on www.jetblue.com.

The daily flight to Boston will depart BUR at 8:08 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) and

arrive at BOS at 4:40 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) the following day.

The return flight will depart BOS at 3:28 p.m. and arrive at BUR at 6:48 p.m.

The daytime flight to New York City will depart BUR at 11:51 a.m. PDT and arrive at JFK at 8:05 p.m. EDT.

The return flight will depart JFK at 7:43 a.m. EDT and arrive at BUR at 10:51 a.m. PDT.

JetBlue launched service at Hollywood Burbank Airport in 2005 and is currently the only airline to offer cross-country service from Burbank, with one daily nighttime departure to New York City.