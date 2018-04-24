Nickelodeon Volunteers Brighten Jordan Middle School For Community Day

Volunteers from Nickelodeon spent Friday, April 20, brightening the grounds of David Starr Jordan Middle School for their annual Viacom Community Day.

The volunteers painted a mural on the sixth-grade patio which features a cougar and a cub (Jordan’s mascot is the cougar) and the message of “Kindness is Courage,” according to school principal Stacy Cashman.

They also built benches around the trees to provide additional seating for the school’s sixth-graders who eat lunch on the patio area, which did not have much seating to begin with. Volunteers also weeded and trimmed existing gardens throughout the campus and mulched flower beds.

“We are so grateful for their ‘Shimmer and Shine’ crew who worked so hard to beautify our campus,” commented Cashman. “The students were so excited today and the pride they felt was obvious in their smiling faces.”