Party For The Arts Gala Honors Three Arts Education Champions

The Burbank Arts for All Foundation seventh annual gala, Party for the Arts, celebrates three leaders of arts education support on Friday evening, April 20, at The Globe Theatre at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Party for the Arts Gala proceeds will directly benefit the Foundation’s support of Burbank Unified School District efforts to provide arts education to every Burbank public school student.

NBCUniversal will receive the Patron of the Arts Award, John Burroughs High School theater teacher and Drama Department head Guy Myers will be presented with the Arts for All Educator Award and volunteers Penny and Michael Zambrano will be honored with the Champion of the Arts Award.

“Being a good neighbor is part of the DNA of NBCUniversal,” commented NBCUniversal Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Tracey Cohen.

“We believe it’s not just about moving our business forward; it’s also about moving people forward and giving back. We are proud to support Burbank Arts for All Foundation and help them fulfill their mission to have every child in Burbank receive a quality arts education.”

“Michael and I are humbled to receive the Champion for the Arts Award,” said Penny Zambrano. “We believe that when you volunteer you get back more than you give. We encourage more people of Burbank to get involved in the schools.”

“Receiving an honor like this for something I love doing and that brings me so much joy is truly one of those over the moon moments,” commented Myers. “I am so fortunate to teach passionate and talented students who give it their all and to be supported by dedicated parent and community volunteers who help make it happen.”

“Burbank Arts for All Foundation has been there with us on this journey from the very beginning, making sure that we had the funds necessary to make our productions top notch. When I look back on all of the shows and the wonderful successes we have had, I don’t even see the work anymore, I just see the love.”

Fritz Coleman, NBC4 Southern California Weathercaster, will reprise his role as Master of Ceremonies for the gala. Hosted cocktails, a silent auction and live entertainment will also be part of the festivities.

Sponsorships and tickets are still available for the event. For more information on attending or supporting the Party for the Arts Gala, visit the Foundation’s website here.

“Burbank Arts for All Foundation is thrilled to host a very fun evening at our Party for the Arts Gala, while raising critical funding to support our mission,” commented Foundation Executive Director Trena Pitchford. “We believe the arts are transformative for kids.”

“Not just the students who elect to study choir or music or dance, but also the students in a geometry or science class, English language learners, and students at BUSD’s alternative learning campuses.”

“We very much appreciate the support of the Burbank community and remain committed to furthering creativity in the classroom for the thousands of kids in Burbank Unified.”