Process Announced to Fill Vacant Seat on Burbank City Council

Press release from City of Burbank:

On April 24, the Burbank City Council established the process to fill the City Council seat vacated by the recent passing of Mayor Will Rogers. The vacated term currently expires on May 1, 2019. Under the City Charter, the Council has 30 days from the occurrence of the vacancy to fill the Council seat.

The following dates were established by the City Council to execute the appointment process.

Monday, May 7, Noon: Applications must be received by the City Clerk’s Office by noon via email, mail or personal delivery. (No Postmark and No Exceptions for late submittals)

Thursday, May 10, 5:00 p.m.: Special Council Meeting – Interviews of the candidates by the Council in City Council Chamber

Monday, May 14, 5:00 p.m.: Special Council Meeting – Continuation of interviews if needed; selection of new Council Member in City Council Chamber

Tuesday, May 22, 6:00 p.m.: Formal seating of the new Council Member

Qualifications for Candidates:

Must be a Burbank resident for at least 29 days prior to applying for position. Must be a registered voter within the City of Burbank at the time the application is issued.

Applications will be available online at www.burbankca.gov/vacancy and in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 E. Olive Avenue, First Floor.

Beginning at the Special Meeting scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 5:00 p.m., each qualified applicant will be asked to make a three-minute presentation to the City Council. The applicants may then be asked to respond to questions from the Council regarding their presentation or application. Should additional time be needed to complete the interviews, the City Council may elect to continue the interviews on Monday, May 14 beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The order in which the applicants will make their presentations will be determined by a random draw of the applicants’ names prior to the meeting.

The position is part-time with compensation of $1,289.99 per month, plus benefits. Those applying are encouraged to set up individuals meetings with existing Councilmembers by calling (818) 238­5751. For additional information and questions, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851.