Target Express Store Opens On Hollywood Way

Over the past week, the new Target Express held a ribbon cutting and soft opening of its 100th store, located 1033 N. Hollywood Way. The official grand opening was on Sunday, April 8. That same day, Target officials also opened an Express store in Koreatown.

The new Target Express in Burbank is approximately 27,000 square feet and houses a small food section, a CVS Pharmacy, household goods, some personal clothing and cosmetics. Jon Lamirault, the new store’s manager, said he looks forward to serving the neighborhood with the smaller store.

The smaller store has 38 parking space and employees are parking off-site at leased spaces the City owns near Magnolia and Maples Streets. The lot has some bike racks now and more are scheduled to be installed.

Customers will be able to pick up web ordered packages at the location and they have the option of regular checkout stands or self-serve check out. The first paying customer of the store was Karen Volpe – Gussow, a local realtor and Chamber of Commerce Ambassador.

Here is a photo gallery from the ribbon cutting and the festivities that took place at Tuesday’s soft opening.