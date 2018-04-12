William Shatner Seeks Volunteers For His Hollywood Charity Horse Show

It is that time of year for William Shatner’s annual Hollywood Charity Horse Show in Burbank, and he needs your help. Star Trek’s original captain took to social media to ask for volunteers to work on that day.

If you and maybe also your friends are available on June 2nd between the early morning and 11p at night, then he wants you. The day includes horses, horseback riding, a musical performance by Neal McCoy and fun. Not only will you have a chance to possibly meet Captain Kirk, they will also feed you.

The Hollywood Charity Horse Show is raising money for 16 charities. Therefore, you are volunteering for a good cause that is also fun. If this sounds like something you want to do, then email them at volunteershchs@yahoo.com for more information.

The event is being held at The Los Angeles Equestrian Center located at 480 Riverside in Burbank.