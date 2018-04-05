April, 2018 Arrest Reports

Arrests for March, 2018

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2018. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

myBurbank.com will be glad upon to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

April 1st

Dina Webb, 54 of Lomita

12:10 a.m. 375 W. Alameda

Violation of a restraining order, drunk in public

Alvaro Chavez, 23 of Glendale

12:10 a.m. Empire and Buena Vista

Resisting arrest, possible consequences of drugs

Scarlett Rachael-Jean Blackmore, 27 of Glendale

2:06 a.m. location redacted

Corporal injury to spouse

Joseph James Ritonia, 26 of Rancho Cucamo

2:55 a.m. Extended Stay

Possession of cocaine and heroin

William Victory Alvarado, 24 of Los Angeles

3:15 a.m. Olive and First

Identity theft, possession of meth, Xanax, drug paraphernalia

Tommy Ray Phillips, 46 of Burbank

7:10 p.m. 1201 Victory Pl.

Petty theft

Alan Lee McDermott, 54 of Burbank

7:30 p.m. Kling and Clybourn

Assault, disturbing the peace

Alyssa Sarah Cohen, 23 of Los Angeles

10:30 p.m. Chandler and Griffith Park

Possible consequences of drugs, possession of meth, drug paraphernalia

Roger James Chitta, 34 of Pacoima

11:45 p.m. Orchard and Glenoaks

Misappropriation of lost property, possession of drug paraphernalia