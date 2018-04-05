April, 2018 Arrest Reports

Arrests for March, 2018
April 1st
Dina Webb, 54 of Lomita
12:10 a.m. 375 W. Alameda
Violation of a restraining order, drunk in public
Alvaro Chavez, 23 of Glendale
12:10 a.m. Empire and Buena Vista
Resisting arrest, possible consequences of drugs
Scarlett Rachael-Jean Blackmore, 27 of Glendale
2:06 a.m. location redacted
Corporal injury to spouse
Joseph James Ritonia, 26 of Rancho Cucamo
2:55 a.m. Extended Stay
Possession of cocaine and heroin
William Victory Alvarado, 24 of Los Angeles
3:15 a.m. Olive and First
Identity theft, possession of meth, Xanax, drug paraphernalia
Tommy Ray Phillips, 46 of Burbank
7:10 p.m. 1201 Victory Pl.
Petty theft
Alan Lee McDermott, 54 of Burbank
7:30 p.m. Kling and Clybourn
Assault, disturbing the peace
Alyssa Sarah Cohen, 23 of Los Angeles
10:30 p.m. Chandler and Griffith Park
Possible consequences of drugs, possession of meth, drug paraphernalia
Roger James Chitta, 34 of Pacoima
11:45 p.m. Orchard and Glenoaks
Misappropriation of lost property, possession of drug paraphernalia