Burbank Boys Tennis Still Too Tough for Burroughs

The gap between the Burbank and Burroughs boys’ tennis teams clearly got closer when the two teams squared off Thursday in the final Pacific League match for both teams.

But in the end, Burbank showed it could come through under pressure, winning 10-8 on the road against the Indians.

“The score was tied 8-8 and we knew it was going to come down to us and we had to get the win,” Burbank doubles player Dominick Sumera said. “We put our minds together and thought clearly and gave it our all and were able to pull it off.”

Burbank (11-5, 8-4 in the league), counted on Sumera and partner Parker Katz to earn a 6-3 win over Burroughs team of Kiet Hoang and Andre Fabian. Fabian was a substitute for Luc Thorn. The Bulldogs won the first meeting between the two teams 12-6.

Burbank also got a 6-0 win from the No. 1 doubles team of Luciano Dapuetto and Ethan Lee to beat the Burroughs No. 3 team of Daniel Cho and Rafael Munguia.

Cho and Munguia had won their first two sets.

“I think we’ve improved and our team chemistry has improved,” Munguia said. “I guess the more fun you have with it, the better you do.”

Burbank No. 1 player James Lee swept his sets going 6-1 over Burroughs No. 1 Kendric Marcy, 6-2 over No. 2 Samuel Bernardy and 6-0 over No. 3 player Cameron Flowers.

Burbank No. 2 Nathan Soria lost 6-1 to Marcy, 6-1 to Bernardy and defeated Flowers 6-3.

Burroughs (6-8 overall, 6-6 in the league) swept the Bulldogs in their No. 3 singles spot. Marcy defeated substitute Sid Dendulum 6-0. Bernardy defeated Alex Galstyan 6-3 and Flowers defeated Galstyan, also by a 6-3 score.

In doubles, the Burbank No. 1 team of Dapuetto and Lee went 7-6(7-2) over Burroughs No. 1 Thorn and Hoang. They defeated the Burroughs No. 2 team of Sebastian Muga and Mark Do 6-1.

Katz and Sumera went 7-6 over Muga and Do and lost 7-6(7-5) to Cho and Munguia.

Burbank’s No. 3 team of Abasi Abukusumo and Harout Abgaryan lost 4-6 to Muga and Do and 7-5 to Cho and Munguia. Alex Tsaturyan subbed in for Abgaryan in the 6-1 win over the Burroughs team of Torn and Hoang.