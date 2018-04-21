Burbank, Burroughs Track Earn Split

The Burbank and Burroughs High track teams made sure coaches Darin Wolf and John Peebles got the send off they deserved Thursday when the two teams met at Memorial Field.

Burbank defeated Burroughs 87-48 to capture the Pacific League title on the boys’ side. Burroughs, minus stars Emily Virtue and Elizabeth Switzer, still had enough to hold off Burbank on the girls’ side, winning 72-61.

“This year is Mr. Wolf’s last year and I kept trying to remind everyone that this is a league title. We were focused on the drills and we wanted Mr. Wolf to go out with a blast, something he could remember for the rest of his life,” said Sergio Aguilar, who won three individual events.

Wolf, who will remain a math teacher at Burbank, is stepping down as the head track coach after 18 years.

Peebles, who has been with the program since the 1990s, will continue in his role as a math instructor at Burroughs, but plans to be just an assistant coach going forward. He led the Burroughs boys’ cross country team to the school’s only CIF Southern Section title in any sport in 2014.

Burroughs junior Lakely Nealis won the girls’ 800 in a personal best time of 2 minutes, 25.83 seconds in what was one of the most impressive marks of the meet.

“They (Virtue and Switzer) were two key people, so without them we felt it would be a little more challenging to beat Burbank and I’m actually surprised that we did,” Nealis said of the Burroughs team victory.

Among the most impressive marks for the Burbank boys’ team include sophomore Victor Goli winning the 1,600 (4:29.95) and finishing second in the 800 (2:01.26).

Aguilar won the 110 high hurdles (15.53), the 300 intermediate hurdles (40.95) and the long jump (19 feet, 8 inches).

Bryan David won the 400 (50.71).

Leading the Burroughs boys’ team was Jeron Straker, who took the 800 (2:00.80). AZ Arnaud was also impressive in winning the 200 (22.9).

Burroughs girls’ team was led by freshman Kobi Wynne, who won the 100 (12.69) and the long jump (16-7). Alex Akobian won the pole vault (10-6), Elizabeth Surrat took the 400 (1:01.18) and 300 hurdles (49.71) and Jordan Guzman won the 3,200 (11:48.12).

The Burbank girls’ team was led by Shalom Mejia, who won the 1,600 (5:29.93).

Licensed to Burbank High School HY-TEK's Meet Manager 4/19/2018 09:50 PM Burbank/Burroughs Dual Meet - 4/19/2018 Memorial Field Results Event 1 Girls 4x100 Meter Relay Frosh/Soph ================================================================ School Finals ================================================================ Finals 1 Burbank 'A' 54.54 -- Burroughs 'A' NT Event 2 Boys 4x100 Meter Relay Frosh/Soph ================================================================ School Finals ================================================================ 1 Burbank 'A' 46.16 2 Burroughs 'A' 47.66 Event 3 Girls 4x100 Meter Relay Varsity ================================================================ School Finals ================================================================ 1 Burroughs 'A' 49.94 2 Burbank 'A' 52.07 Event 4 Boys 4x100 Meter Relay Varsity ================================================================ School Finals ================================================================ 1 Burbank 'A' 45.59 -- Burroughs 'A' NT Event 5 Girls 1600 Meter Run Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Kelly, Mckynzee Burbank 5:37.60 2 Markarian, Elin Burbank 5:37.62 3 Whitney, Ceci Burroughs 5:38.04 4 La Camera, Megan Burbank 5:41.00 5 Lombardo, Taylor Burroughs 5:43.00 6 Perez Fernandez, Jamie Burroughs 5:44.00 7 Maciak, Patrycja Burroughs 5:50.00 8 Bass, Gabrianna Burbank 5:53.00 9 Delgado, Jordan Burbank 5:56.00 10 Zeron, Zoe Burbank 5:59.00 11 Movsisyan, Cynthia Burbank 6:00.00 12 Cruz, Kiara Burroughs 6:06.00 13 Allen, Ariana Burroughs 6:07.00 14 Mouser, Kaia Burroughs 6:13.00 15 Gonzalez, Hailey Burroughs 6:14.00 15 Bruce, Carlin Burbank 6:14.00 17 Kodavati, Mahima Burbank 6:15.00 18 Ecker, Lia Burbank 6:23.00 19 Figueroa, Ileana Burroughs 6:24.00 20 Hoxsie, Samantha Burroughs 6:27.00 21 Montajes, Brianna Burbank 6:34.00 22 Arakelyan, Sofya Burbank 6:44.00 Event 6 Boys 1600 Meter Run Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Chiaravelle, Anthony Burbank 4:45.84 2 Shanazari, Tadeh Burbank 4:46.92 3 Barrondo, Austin Burroughs 4:47.43 4 Wright, Steven Burbank 4:49.16 5 Wright, Dane Burroughs 4:57.18 6 McClusky, Devin Burbank 4:59.34 7 Berger, Logan Burroughs 4:59.69 8 Stewart, Grey Burbank 4:59.89 9 Muradyan, Robert Burbank 5:01.71 10 Lucsik, Ethan Burbank 5:02.74 11 Lin, Cody Burbank 5:03.89 12 Lucsik, Hayden Burbank 5:04.23 13 McGraham, Robert Burroughs 5:05.64 14 Flores, Isaac Burroughs 5:07.16 15 Ponsones, Ephram Burbank 5:13.07 16 Ordoukhanian, Tony Burbank 5:16.15 17 Jenkins, Tyler Burbank 5:16.95 18 Janoian, Jack Burbank 5:17.32 19 Penn, Immanuel Burbank 5:18.24 20 Tinsley, Jude Burroughs 5:22.06 21 Apreza, Leo Burbank 5:22.18 22 Weinstein, Eli Burbank 5:23.61 23 Gomez, Matt Burbank 5:23.86 24 Silva, Alex Burroughs 5:23.96 25 Velasco, Sean Burroughs 5:26.65 26 Mejia, Jeremy Burbank 5:29.60 27 Dally, Spencer Burbank 5:35.77 28 Conahan, Jacob Burroughs 5:38.06 29 Megerdichian, Emin Burbank 5:38.66 30 Maslyk, Frank Burbank 5:54.72 31 Dally, Gabriel Burbank 6:27.81 -- Largaespada, Julius Burroughs NT -- Lee, Tyler Burbank NT -- Smyth, Connor Burbank NT -- Villagran, Trevor Burroughs NT Event 7 Girls 1600 Meter Run Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Mejia, Shalom Burbank 5:29.93 2 Fernandez, Sol Burbank 5:30.64 3 Apreza, Noemi Burbank 5:30.79 4 Villalpando, Ana Burroughs 5:38.00 5 Forsyth, Lydia Burbank 5:38.88 6 Aldana, Ralene Burbank 5:44.00 7 Goli, Raquel Burbank 5:48.00 8 Danao, Natalie Burbank 5:49.00 9 Forsyth, Phoebe Burbank 5:53.00 10 Reveles, Valerie Burroughs 6:21.00 11 Ghadimian, Lolita Burbank 6:27.00 -- Virtue, Emily Burroughs NT Event 8 Boys 1600 Meter Run Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Goli, Victor Burbank 4:29.95 2 Olvera, Jahir Burbank 4:32.79 3 Straker, Jeron Burroughs 4:33.37 4 Ellis, Dayne Burbank 4:36.00 5 Leon, Andres Burbank 4:37.00 6 Ponce, Carlos Burroughs 4:55.00 7 Padungyothee, Johnny Burroughs 4:57.00 8 Al-Hasani, Peter Burbank 5:03.00 9 Lainson, Peter Burroughs 5:16.00 10 Aguayo, Joseph Burroughs 5:25.00 Event 9 Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Lamanna, Bella Burbank 19.82 Event 10 Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Petrosyan, Alisa Burbank 18.42 2 Mazzola, Paige Burbank 18.80 Event 11 Boys 110 Meter Hurdles Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Slaughter, Nick Burbank 17.36 2 Diaz, Adrian Burbank 18.93 3 Diaz, Alex Burbank 19.74 4 Workman, Cole Burroughs 19.98 5 Baghdasarian, Patrick Burbank 20.29 Event 12 Boys 110 Meter Hurdles Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Aguilar, Sergio Burbank 15.53 2 Ehmann, Nathanael Burbank 18.31 3 Van Dyke, Connor Burroughs 18.33 4 Halm, Marcus Burbank 22.10 Event 13 Girls 400 Meter Dash Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Fontanez, Gabi Burbank 1:06.25 2 Quiroa, Leah Burbank 1:08.34 3 Bass, Gabby Burbank 1:08.36 4 Longacre, Ariele Burbank 1:08.74 5 Chandrasekharan, Divya Burroughs 1:11.19 6 Dawis, Kayla Burroughs 1:21.85 Event 14 Boys 400 Meter Dash Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Miller, Ian Burbank 55.55 2 Flowers, Jarren Burbank 58.46 3 Kemp, Carson Burroughs 1:01.51 4 Jover, Darius Burroughs 1:03.06 Event 15 Girls 400 Meter Dash Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Surrat, Elizabeth Burroughs 1:01.18 2 David, Breanna Burbank 1:02.50 3 Perkins, Amber Burbank 1:03.13 4 Jones, Kate Burroughs 1:04.69 -- Thompson, Camryn Burroughs NT Event 16 Boys 400 Meter Dash Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 David, Bryan Burbank 50.71 2 Arnaud, AZ Burroughs 51.89 3 Black, Caleb Burroughs 52.04 4 Stanis, Chris Burbank 52.71 5 Brenes, Jose Burroughs 55.56 6 Harris, Andy Burroughs 1:00.33 Event 17 Girls 100 Meter Dash Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Hutchin, Grace Burbank 14.02 2 Khalifeh, Areeg Burroughs 14.20 3 Karanovic, Connie Burbank 14.60 4 Michaelian, Emily Burbank 14.62 5 Gomez, Andry Burroughs 15.21 Event 18 Boys 100 Meter Dash Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Branden, Dylan Burbank 12.08 2 Gamez, Andrew Burbank 12.48 3 Vallero, Joey Burroughs 12.49 4 DeJesus, Sebastian Burroughs 12.74 5 Mora, Andrew Burbank 12.98 6 Fields, Treavor Burroughs 13.04 -- Glover, Isaac Burbank NT Event 19 Girls 100 Meter Dash Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Wynne, Kobi Burroughs 12.69 2 Boyd, Jessica Burroughs 13.07 3 Jaramillo, Paula Burbank 13.29 4 Camacho, Hannah Burbank 13.44 5 Thompson, Camryn Burroughs 14.61 6 Partida, Isabel Burbank 14.81 Event 20 Boys 100 Meter Dash Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Le'au, Cole Burbank 11.59 2 Hospidales, Dele Burbank 11.61 3 Lennstrom, David Burroughs 11.72 4 Vaseghyzand, Sam Burbank 12.86 5 Reyes, Kevin Burbank 13.46 Event 21 Girls 800 Meter Run Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Kelly, Mckynzee Burbank 2:40.32 2 Whitney, Ceci Burroughs 2:40.89 3 Bass, Gabrianna Burbank 2:43.06 4 Zeron, Zoe Burbank 2:44.00 5 Allen, Ariana Burroughs 2:47.00 6 Cruz, Kiara Burroughs 2:48.00 7 Kodavati, Mahima Burbank 2:50.00 8 Mejia, Melody Burbank 2:52.00 9 Cole, Natalie Burbank 2:54.00 10 Ecker, Lia Burbank 2:54.50 11 Lopez, Carmina Burbank 2:54.90 12 Butler, Sofia Burbank 2:56.00 13 Montajes, Bethany Burbank 3:17.00 -- Green, Maisy Burroughs NT Event 22 Boys 800 Meter Run Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Matevosyan, Mher Burbank 2:05.61 2 Nealis, Jimmy Burroughs 2:08.38 3 Wright, Steven Burbank 2:13.92 4 Barrondo, Austin Burroughs 2:14.24 5 Nunez, Christian Burbank 2:14.57 6 Muradyan, Robert Burbank 2:19.00 7 Lin, Cody Burbank 2:21.00 8 Ordoukhanian, Tony Burbank 2:23.00 9 Penn, Immanuel Burbank 2:23.80 10 Lucsik, Ethan Burbank 2:24.00 11 Tinsley, Jude Burroughs 2:24.80 12 Lee, Tyler Burbank 2:25.00 13 Gomez, Matt Burbank 2:26.00 14 Brown, Zach Burbank 2:27.00 15 Paz, Henry Burbank 2:28.00 16 Jenkins, Tyler Burbank 2:31.00 17 Silva, Alex Burroughs 2:31.90 18 Weinstein, Eli Burbank 2:32.00 19 Janoian, Jack Burbank 2:33.00 20 Velasco, Sean Burroughs 2:51.00 -- Conahan, Jacob Burroughs NT -- Smyth, Connor Burbank NT -- Rodriguez, Victor Burbank NT Event 23 Girls 800 Meter Run Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Nealis, Lakely Burroughs 2:25.83 2 Villalpando, Catrina Burroughs 2:27.55 3 Fernandez, Sol Burbank 2:32.12 4 Levin, Jamie Burbank 2:33.00 5 Aldana, Ralene Burbank 2:41.00 6 Manriquez, Zahira Burbank 2:42.00 7 Forsyth, Lydia Burbank 2:44.00 8 Ghadimian, Lolita Burbank 2:47.00 9 Forsyth, Phoebe Burbank 2:50.00 -- Goli, Raquel Burbank NT Event 24 Boys 800 Meter Run Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Straker, Jeron Burroughs 2:00.80 2 Goli, Victor Burbank 2:01.26 3 Olvera, Jahir Burbank 2:02.40 4 Fisher, Cory Burroughs 2:03.00 5 Castellanos, Luis Burbank 2:06.00 6 Ponce, Carlos Burroughs 2:10.00 7 Miller, David Burroughs 2:12.00 8 Al-Hasani, Peter Burbank 2:19.00 9 Lainson, Peter Burroughs 2:29.00 10 Aguayo, Joseph Burroughs 2:30.00 Event 25 Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Lamanna, Bella Burbank 57.58 Event 26 Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Surrat, Elizabeth Burroughs 49.71 2 Perkins, Amber Burbank 52.12 3 Petrosyan, Alisa Burbank 52.98 4 Mazzola, Paige Burbank 53.83 -- Thompson, Camryn Burroughs NT Event 27 Boys 300 Meter Hurdles Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Diaz, Adrian Burbank 46.66 2 Diaz, Alex Burbank 47.32 3 Workman, Cole Burroughs 47.66 4 Slaughter, Nick Burbank 48.26 5 Baghdasarian, Patrick Burbank 50.18 Event 28 Boys 300 Meter Hurdles Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Aguilar, Sergio Burbank 40.95 2 Stanis, Chris Burbank 41.49 3 Ehmann, Nathanael Burbank 43.59 4 Van Dyke, Connor Burroughs 44.91 -- Halm, Marcus Burbank NT Event 29 Girls 200 Meter Dash Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Fontanez, Gabi Burbank 28.77 2 Hutchin, Grace Burbank 29.11 3 Khalifeh, Areeg Burroughs 29.61 4 Bass, Gabby Burbank 30.09 5 Gomez, Andry Burroughs 31.28 6 Cashman, Olivia Burroughs 31.73 7 Chandrasekharan, Divya Burroughs 32.54 -- Karanovic, Connie Burbank NT Event 30 Boys 200 Meter Dash Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Miller, Ian Burbank 24.59 2 Cano, Brendan Burroughs 25.45 3 Vallero, Joey Burroughs 25.52 4 Flowers, Jarren Burbank 26.39 5 Jover, Darius Burroughs 26.92 6 Fields, Treavor Burroughs 27.82 7 Kemp, Carson Burroughs 27.99 -- Glover, Isaac Burbank NT Event 31 Girls 200 Meter Dash Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Martinez-Reese, Jada Burroughs 26.01 2 Betts, Tamryn Burbank 27.08 3 Jaramillo, Paula Burbank 27.57 4 Boyd, Jessica Burroughs 27.60 5 Camacho, Hannah Burbank 28.30 6 Partida, Isabel Burbank 29.87 Event 32 Boys 200 Meter Dash Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Arnaud, AZ Burroughs 22.90 2 Le'au, Cole Burbank 23.05 3 Hospidales, Dele Burbank 23.20 4 Lennstrom, David Burroughs 23.63 5 David, Bryan Burbank 23.71 6 Black, Caleb Burroughs 23.88 7 Harris, Andy Burroughs 26.73 8 Reyes, Kevin Burbank 27.00 Event 33 Girls 3200 Meter Run Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Markarian, Elin Burbank 12:24.99 2 Maciak, Patrycja Burroughs 12:29.79 3 Kim, Noela Burbank 12:39.14 4 Delgado, Jordan Burbank 13:00.00 5 Movsisyan, Cynthia Burbank 13:01.00 6 Bittencourt, Izzy Burbank 13:09.00 7 Gonzalez, Hailey Burroughs 14:04.00 8 Bruce, Carlin Burbank 14:06.00 9 Hoxsie, Samantha Burroughs 14:11.00 10 Montajes, Brianna Burbank 14:20.00 11 Arakelyan, Sofya Burbank 14:39.00 12 Fabian, Prisilla Burbank 14:50.00 13 Figueroa, Ileana Burroughs 15:08.00 Event 34 Boys 3200 Meter Run Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Shanazari, Tadeh Burbank 10:29.94 2 Nealis, Jimmy Burroughs 10:43.00 3 Chiaravelle, Anthony Burbank 10:45.33 4 Nunez, Christian Burbank 10:46.00 5 Wright, Dane Burroughs 10:51.00 6 McClusky, Devin Burbank 11:11.00 7 Matevosyan, Mher Burbank 11:18.00 8 Lucsik, Hayden Burbank 11:20.00 9 Apreza, Leo Burbank 11:35.00 10 Weinstein, Eli Burbank 11:36.00 11 Ponsones, Ephram Burbank 11:46.00 12 Mejia, Jeremy Burbank 11:47.00 13 Dally, Spencer Burbank 11:47.60 14 Mejia, Jarrod Burbank 11:58.00 15 Megerdichian, Emin Burbank 11:59.00 16 Tahmasabi, Calvin Burbank 11:59.40 -- Stewart, Grey Burbank NT Event 35 Girls 3200 Meter Run Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Guzman, Jordan Burroughs 11:48.12 2 Apreza, Noemi Burbank 12:13.44 3 Mejia, Shalom Burbank 12:21.13 4 Levin, Jamie Burbank 12:21.17 5 Danao, Natalie Burbank 12:23.49 6 Navarro, Julianna Burroughs 12:29.44 7 Villalpando, Ana Burroughs 12:30.43 8 Ervin, Destiny Burbank 14:17.00 -- Forsyth, Lydia Burbank NT -- Virtue, Emily Burroughs NT Event 36 Boys 3200 Meter Run Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Berrelez, Raymond Burroughs 10:07.30 2 Hoxsie, Andrew Burroughs 10:18.57 3 Padungyothee, Johnny Burroughs 11:06.00 4 Castellanos, Luis Burbank 11:12.00 -- Ellis, Dayne Burbank NT -- Leon, Andres Burbank NT Event 37 Girls 4x400 Meter Relay Frosh/Soph ================================================================ School Finals ================================================================ 1 Burbank 'A' 4:36.39 -- Burroughs 'A' NT Event 38 Boys 4x400 Meter Relay Frosh/Soph ================================================================ School Finals ================================================================ 1 Burbank 'A' 4:01.07 -- Burroughs 'A' NT Event 39 Girls 4x400 Meter Relay Varsity ================================================================ School Finals ================================================================ 1 Burroughs 'A' 4:17.66 2 Burbank 'A' 4:20.59 Event 40 Boys 4x400 Meter Relay Varsity ================================================================ School Finals ================================================================ 1 Burroughs 'A' 3:36.98 2 Burbank 'A' 3:39.80 Event 41 Girls High Jump Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Longacre, Ariele Burbank 3-06.00 2 Tominaga, Sarah Burbank J3-06.00 Event 42 Boys High Jump Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Buck, Layne Burbank 4-08.00 2 Lee, Tyler Burbank 4-06.00 Event 43 Girls High Jump Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Betts, Tamryn Burbank 5-00.00 2 Wrobel, Kayla Burroughs 4-10.00 Event 44 Boys High Jump Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Lennstrom, David Burroughs 5-10.00 2 Harutyunyan, Erik Burbank 5-06.00 3 Chavez, Zion Burbank 5-02.00 4 Vaseghyzand, Sam Burbank 5-00.00 Event 45 Girls Pole Vault Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Giffin, Orla Burroughs 8-06.00 2 Saroyan, Goar Burroughs 7-06.00 3 Tominaga, Sarah Burbank J7-06.00 4 Quon-Adams, Kalie Burroughs 6-00.00 4 Narayanan, Brinda Burroughs 6-00.00 Event 46 Boys Pole Vault Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Branden, Dylan Burbank 10-00.00 2 Hernandez, Joziah Burbank 9-06.00 3 Alazali, Amr Burbank 8-06.00 Event 47 Girls Pole Vault Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Akobian, Alex Burroughs 10-06.00 2 Castresana, Andrea Burbank 8-06.00 3 Petrosyan, Alisa Burbank 8-00.00 4 McHorney, Emily Burroughs 7-06.00 5 Martinez, Maggie Burroughs J7-06.00 6 Vardanyan, Elza Burbank 7-00.00 -- Switzer, Elizabeth Burroughs NH Event 48 Boys Pole Vault Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Gault-Crabb, Eli Burroughs 11-00.00 1 Chavez, Zion Burbank 11-00.00 -- Durmick, Sean Burroughs NH Event 49 Girls Long Jump Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Tominaga, Sarah Burbank 12-11.25 2 Ghadimian, Nikita Burbank 12-01.75 Event 50 Boys Long Jump Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Cano, Brendan Burroughs 18-04.75 2 Gamez, Andrew Burbank 16-08.25 3 Buck, Layne Burbank 16-01.25 4 Mora, Andrew Burbank 14-10.00 Event 51 Girls Long Jump Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Wynne, Kobi Burroughs 16-07.00 2 Castresana, Andrea Burbank 13-08.75 3 Vardanyan, Elza Burbank 13-01.75 Event 52 Boys Long Jump Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Aguilar, Sergio Burbank 19-08.00 2 Chavez, Zion Burbank 18-11.25 3 Thomas, Ryan Burroughs 18-11.00 4 Vaseghyzand, Sam Burbank 18-04.00 -- Harutyunyan, Erik Burbank ND Event 53 Girls Triple Jump Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Ghadimian, Nikita Burbank 26-11.25 -- Longacre, Ariele Burbank ND Event 54 Boys Triple Jump Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Gamez, Andrew Burbank 36-06.50 2 Cano, Brendan Burroughs 35-02.50 3 Alazali, Amr Burbank 27-07.25 -- Buck, Layne Burbank ND Event 55 Girls Triple Jump Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Castresana, Andrea Burbank 30-08.00 2 Vardanyan, Elza Burbank J30-08.00 Event 56 Boys Triple Jump Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Thomas, Ryan Burroughs 39-01.00 2 Chavez, Zion Burbank 38-11.50 3 Van Dyke, Connor Burroughs 38-09.25 4 Harutyunyan, Erik Burbank 37-08.00 5 Vaseghyzand, Sam Burbank 36-09.75 Event 57 Girls Discus Throw Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 LeBarron, Alyssa Burroughs 83-05 2 Lamanna, Bella Burbank 79-06 3 Dermendjian, Sylvia Burroughs 62-01 4 Bautista, Heathermae Burroughs 61-11 5 Ghadimian, Nikita Burbank 61-10 6 Garaghonians, Tina Burbank 56-10 7 Rocha, Uletzy Burroughs 56-06 8 Paniagua, Alyssa Burroughs 50-10 Event 58 Boys Discus Throw Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Cranston, Robert Burbank 92-01 2 Hernandez, Joziah Burbank 91-10 3 Adzhemyan, Sedrak Burbank 81-04 4 Hilliard, Ethan Burroughs 75-11 5 Westwood, JR Burbank 74-11 Event 59 Girls Discus Throw Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Murillo, Priscilla Burroughs 90-01 2 Sutter, Catalina Burroughs 86-09 3 Safar, Tiffany Burbank 70-05 4 Ramirez, Kim Burbank 68-03 5 Fasheh, Jeanette Burroughs 60-05 6 Gallegos, Samantha Burbank 55-03 Event 60 Boys Discus Throw Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Smyth, James Burbank 133-05 2 Aslo, Chris Burbank 120-01 3 Housley, Grant Burroughs 118-03 4 Angel, JC Burbank 98-07.50 Event 61 Girls Shot Put Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 LeBarron, Alyssa Burroughs 25-06.50 2 Ghadimian, Nikita Burbank 24-02.00 3 Dermendjian, Sylvia Burroughs 21-09.00 4 Paniagua, Alyssa Burroughs 19-11.00 5 Rocha, Uletzy Burroughs 19-08.00 6 Garaghonians, Tina Burbank 19-05.00 7 Bautista, Heathermae Burroughs 19-04.00 Event 62 Boys Shot Put Frosh/Soph ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Cranston, Robert Burbank 38-04.00 2 Adzhemyan, Sedrak Burbank 34-10.00 3 Hernandez, Joziah Burbank 32-10.50 4 Westwood, JR Burbank 29-05.50 5 Hilliard, Ethan Burroughs 28-01.00 Event 63 Girls Shot Put Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Murillo, Priscilla Burroughs 29-08.00 2 Safar, Tiffany Burbank 27-02.00 3 Ramirez, Kim Burbank 21-03.00 4 Fasheh, Jeanette Burroughs 21-00.00 5 Sutter, Catalina Burroughs 20-08.00 6 Gallegos, Samantha Burbank 20-00.00 Event 64 Boys Shot Put Varsity ================================================================ Name Year School Finals ================================================================ 1 Smyth, James Burbank 45-02.50 2 Aslo, Chris Burbank 38-00.00 3 Angel, JC Burbank 36-09.00 -- Housley, Grant Burroughs ND Women - Varsity - Team Rankings - 16 Events Scored =============================================================================== 1) Burroughs 72 2) Burbank 61 Women - Frosh/Soph - Team Rankings - 16 Events Scored =============================================================================== 1) Burbank 91 2) Burroughs 31 Men - Varsity - Team Rankings - 16 Events Scored =============================================================================== 1) Burbank 87 2) Burroughs 48 Men - Frosh/Soph - Team Rankings - 16 Events Scored =============================================================================== 1) Burbank 113 2) Burroughs 22