Burbank, Burroughs Track Earn Split

By On April 21, 2018

Leave a reply

The Burbank and Burroughs High track teams made sure coaches Darin Wolf and John Peebles got the send off they deserved Thursday when the two teams met at Memorial Field.

Burbank defeated Burroughs 87-48 to capture the Pacific League title on the boys’ side. Burroughs, minus stars Emily Virtue and Elizabeth Switzer, still had enough to hold off Burbank on the girls’ side, winning 72-61.

“This year is Mr. Wolf’s last year and I kept trying to remind everyone that this is a league title. We were focused on the drills and we wanted Mr. Wolf to go out with a blast, something he could remember for the rest of his life,” said Sergio Aguilar, who won three individual events.

Wolf, who will remain a math teacher at Burbank, is stepping down as the head track coach after 18 years.

Peebles, who has been with the program since the 1990s, will continue in his role as a math instructor at Burroughs, but plans to be just an assistant coach going forward. He led the Burroughs boys’ cross country team to the school’s only CIF Southern Section title in any sport in 2014.

Burroughs junior Lakely Nealis won the girls’ 800 in a personal best time of 2 minutes, 25.83 seconds in what was one of the most impressive marks of the meet.

“They (Virtue and Switzer) were two key people, so without them we felt it would be a little more challenging to beat Burbank and I’m actually surprised that we did,” Nealis said of the Burroughs team victory.

Among the most impressive marks for the Burbank boys’ team include sophomore Victor Goli winning the 1,600 (4:29.95) and finishing second in the 800 (2:01.26).

Aguilar won the 110 high hurdles (15.53), the 300 intermediate hurdles (40.95) and the long jump (19 feet, 8 inches).

Bryan David won the 400 (50.71).

Leading the Burroughs boys’ team was Jeron Straker, who took the 800 (2:00.80).  AZ Arnaud was also impressive in winning the 200 (22.9).

Burroughs girls’ team was led by freshman Kobi Wynne, who won the 100 (12.69) and the long jump (16-7). Alex Akobian won the pole vault (10-6), Elizabeth Surrat took the 400 (1:01.18) and 300 hurdles (49.71) and Jordan Guzman won the 3,200 (11:48.12).

The Burbank girls’ team was led by Shalom Mejia, who won the 1,600 (5:29.93).

Licensed to Burbank High School        HY-TEK's Meet Manager 4/19/2018 09:50 PM
                    Burbank/Burroughs Dual Meet - 4/19/2018                    
                                Memorial Field                                 
                                    Results                                    
 
Event 1  Girls 4x100 Meter Relay Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    School                                               Finals 
================================================================
Finals
  1 Burbank  'A'                                          54.54  
 -- Burroughs  'A'                                           NT  
 
Event 2  Boys 4x100 Meter Relay Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    School                                               Finals 
================================================================
  1 Burbank  'A'                                          46.16  
  2 Burroughs  'A'                                        47.66  
 
Event 3  Girls 4x100 Meter Relay Varsity
================================================================
    School                                               Finals 
================================================================
  1 Burroughs  'A'                                        49.94  
  2 Burbank  'A'                                          52.07  
 
Event 4  Boys 4x100 Meter Relay Varsity
================================================================
    School                                               Finals 
================================================================
  1 Burbank  'A'                                          45.59  
 -- Burroughs  'A'                                           NT  
 
Event 5  Girls 1600 Meter Run Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Kelly, Mckynzee              Burbank                5:37.60  
  2 Markarian, Elin              Burbank                5:37.62  
  3 Whitney, Ceci                Burroughs              5:38.04  
  4 La Camera, Megan             Burbank                5:41.00  
  5 Lombardo, Taylor             Burroughs              5:43.00  
  6 Perez Fernandez, Jamie       Burroughs              5:44.00  
  7 Maciak, Patrycja             Burroughs              5:50.00  
  8 Bass, Gabrianna              Burbank                5:53.00  
  9 Delgado, Jordan              Burbank                5:56.00  
 10 Zeron, Zoe                   Burbank                5:59.00  
 11 Movsisyan, Cynthia           Burbank                6:00.00  
 12 Cruz, Kiara                  Burroughs              6:06.00  
 13 Allen, Ariana                Burroughs              6:07.00  
 14 Mouser, Kaia                 Burroughs              6:13.00  
 15 Gonzalez, Hailey             Burroughs              6:14.00  
 15 Bruce, Carlin                Burbank                6:14.00  
 17 Kodavati, Mahima             Burbank                6:15.00  
 18 Ecker, Lia                   Burbank                6:23.00  
 19 Figueroa, Ileana             Burroughs              6:24.00  
 20 Hoxsie, Samantha             Burroughs              6:27.00  
 21 Montajes, Brianna            Burbank                6:34.00  
 22 Arakelyan, Sofya             Burbank                6:44.00  
 
Event 6  Boys 1600 Meter Run Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Chiaravelle, Anthony         Burbank                4:45.84  
  2 Shanazari, Tadeh             Burbank                4:46.92  
  3 Barrondo, Austin             Burroughs              4:47.43  
  4 Wright, Steven               Burbank                4:49.16  
  5 Wright, Dane                 Burroughs              4:57.18  
  6 McClusky, Devin              Burbank                4:59.34  
  7 Berger, Logan                Burroughs              4:59.69  
  8 Stewart, Grey                Burbank                4:59.89  
  9 Muradyan, Robert             Burbank                5:01.71  
 10 Lucsik, Ethan                Burbank                5:02.74  
 11 Lin, Cody                    Burbank                5:03.89  
 12 Lucsik, Hayden               Burbank                5:04.23  
 13 McGraham, Robert             Burroughs              5:05.64  
 14 Flores, Isaac                Burroughs              5:07.16  
 15 Ponsones, Ephram             Burbank                5:13.07  
 16 Ordoukhanian, Tony           Burbank                5:16.15  
 17 Jenkins, Tyler               Burbank                5:16.95  
 18 Janoian, Jack                Burbank                5:17.32  
 19 Penn, Immanuel               Burbank                5:18.24  
 20 Tinsley, Jude                Burroughs              5:22.06  
 21 Apreza, Leo                  Burbank                5:22.18  
 22 Weinstein, Eli               Burbank                5:23.61  
 23 Gomez, Matt                  Burbank                5:23.86  
 24 Silva, Alex                  Burroughs              5:23.96  
 25 Velasco, Sean                Burroughs              5:26.65  
 26 Mejia, Jeremy                Burbank                5:29.60  
 27 Dally, Spencer               Burbank                5:35.77  
 28 Conahan, Jacob               Burroughs              5:38.06  
 29 Megerdichian, Emin           Burbank                5:38.66  
 30 Maslyk, Frank                Burbank                5:54.72  
 31 Dally, Gabriel               Burbank                6:27.81  
 -- Largaespada, Julius          Burroughs                   NT  
 -- Lee, Tyler                   Burbank                     NT  
 -- Smyth, Connor                Burbank                     NT  
 -- Villagran, Trevor            Burroughs                   NT  
 
Event 7  Girls 1600 Meter Run Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Mejia, Shalom                Burbank                5:29.93  
  2 Fernandez, Sol               Burbank                5:30.64  
  3 Apreza, Noemi                Burbank                5:30.79  
  4 Villalpando, Ana             Burroughs              5:38.00  
  5 Forsyth, Lydia               Burbank                5:38.88  
  6 Aldana, Ralene               Burbank                5:44.00  
  7 Goli, Raquel                 Burbank                5:48.00  
  8 Danao, Natalie               Burbank                5:49.00  
  9 Forsyth, Phoebe              Burbank                5:53.00  
 10 Reveles, Valerie             Burroughs              6:21.00  
 11 Ghadimian, Lolita            Burbank                6:27.00  
 -- Virtue, Emily                Burroughs                   NT  
 
Event 8  Boys 1600 Meter Run Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Goli, Victor                 Burbank                4:29.95  
  2 Olvera, Jahir                Burbank                4:32.79  
  3 Straker, Jeron               Burroughs              4:33.37  
  4 Ellis, Dayne                 Burbank                4:36.00  
  5 Leon, Andres                 Burbank                4:37.00  
  6 Ponce, Carlos                Burroughs              4:55.00  
  7 Padungyothee, Johnny         Burroughs              4:57.00  
  8 Al-Hasani, Peter             Burbank                5:03.00  
  9 Lainson, Peter               Burroughs              5:16.00  
 10 Aguayo, Joseph               Burroughs              5:25.00  
 
Event 9  Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Lamanna, Bella               Burbank                  19.82  
 
Event 10  Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Petrosyan, Alisa             Burbank                  18.42  
  2 Mazzola, Paige               Burbank                  18.80  
 
Event 11  Boys 110 Meter Hurdles Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Slaughter, Nick              Burbank                  17.36  
  2 Diaz, Adrian                 Burbank                  18.93  
  3 Diaz, Alex                   Burbank                  19.74  
  4 Workman, Cole                Burroughs                19.98  
  5 Baghdasarian, Patrick        Burbank                  20.29  
 
Event 12  Boys 110 Meter Hurdles Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Aguilar, Sergio              Burbank                  15.53  
  2 Ehmann, Nathanael            Burbank                  18.31  
  3 Van Dyke, Connor             Burroughs                18.33  
  4 Halm, Marcus                 Burbank                  22.10  
 
Event 13  Girls 400 Meter Dash Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Fontanez, Gabi               Burbank                1:06.25  
  2 Quiroa, Leah                 Burbank                1:08.34  
  3 Bass, Gabby                  Burbank                1:08.36  
  4 Longacre, Ariele             Burbank                1:08.74  
  5 Chandrasekharan, Divya       Burroughs              1:11.19  
  6 Dawis, Kayla                 Burroughs              1:21.85  
 
Event 14  Boys 400 Meter Dash Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Miller, Ian                  Burbank                  55.55  
  2 Flowers, Jarren              Burbank                  58.46  
  3 Kemp, Carson                 Burroughs              1:01.51  
  4 Jover, Darius                Burroughs              1:03.06  
 
Event 15  Girls 400 Meter Dash Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Surrat, Elizabeth            Burroughs              1:01.18  
  2 David, Breanna               Burbank                1:02.50  
  3 Perkins, Amber               Burbank                1:03.13  
  4 Jones, Kate                  Burroughs              1:04.69  
 -- Thompson, Camryn             Burroughs                   NT  
 
Event 16  Boys 400 Meter Dash Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 David, Bryan                 Burbank                  50.71  
  2 Arnaud, AZ                   Burroughs                51.89  
  3 Black, Caleb                 Burroughs                52.04  
  4 Stanis, Chris                Burbank                  52.71  
  5 Brenes, Jose                 Burroughs                55.56  
  6 Harris, Andy                 Burroughs              1:00.33  
 
Event 17  Girls 100 Meter Dash Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Hutchin, Grace               Burbank                  14.02  
  2 Khalifeh, Areeg              Burroughs                14.20  
  3 Karanovic, Connie            Burbank                  14.60  
  4 Michaelian, Emily            Burbank                  14.62  
  5 Gomez, Andry                 Burroughs                15.21  
 
Event 18  Boys 100 Meter Dash Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Branden, Dylan               Burbank                  12.08  
  2 Gamez, Andrew                Burbank                  12.48  
  3 Vallero, Joey                Burroughs                12.49  
  4 DeJesus, Sebastian           Burroughs                12.74  
  5 Mora, Andrew                 Burbank                  12.98  
  6 Fields, Treavor              Burroughs                13.04  
 -- Glover, Isaac                Burbank                     NT  
 
Event 19  Girls 100 Meter Dash Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Wynne, Kobi                  Burroughs                12.69  
  2 Boyd, Jessica                Burroughs                13.07  
  3 Jaramillo, Paula             Burbank                  13.29  
  4 Camacho, Hannah              Burbank                  13.44  
  5 Thompson, Camryn             Burroughs                14.61  
  6 Partida, Isabel              Burbank                  14.81  
 
Event 20  Boys 100 Meter Dash Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Le'au, Cole                  Burbank                  11.59  
  2 Hospidales, Dele             Burbank                  11.61  
  3 Lennstrom, David             Burroughs                11.72  
  4 Vaseghyzand, Sam             Burbank                  12.86  
  5 Reyes, Kevin                 Burbank                  13.46  
 
Event 21  Girls 800 Meter Run Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Kelly, Mckynzee              Burbank                2:40.32  
  2 Whitney, Ceci                Burroughs              2:40.89  
  3 Bass, Gabrianna              Burbank                2:43.06  
  4 Zeron, Zoe                   Burbank                2:44.00  
  5 Allen, Ariana                Burroughs              2:47.00  
  6 Cruz, Kiara                  Burroughs              2:48.00  
  7 Kodavati, Mahima             Burbank                2:50.00  
  8 Mejia, Melody                Burbank                2:52.00  
  9 Cole, Natalie                Burbank                2:54.00  
 10 Ecker, Lia                   Burbank                2:54.50  
 11 Lopez, Carmina               Burbank                2:54.90  
 12 Butler, Sofia                Burbank                2:56.00  
 13 Montajes, Bethany            Burbank                3:17.00  
 -- Green, Maisy                 Burroughs                   NT  
 
Event 22  Boys 800 Meter Run Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Matevosyan, Mher             Burbank                2:05.61  
  2 Nealis, Jimmy                Burroughs              2:08.38  
  3 Wright, Steven               Burbank                2:13.92  
  4 Barrondo, Austin             Burroughs              2:14.24  
  5 Nunez, Christian             Burbank                2:14.57  
  6 Muradyan, Robert             Burbank                2:19.00  
  7 Lin, Cody                    Burbank                2:21.00  
  8 Ordoukhanian, Tony           Burbank                2:23.00  
  9 Penn, Immanuel               Burbank                2:23.80  
 10 Lucsik, Ethan                Burbank                2:24.00  
 11 Tinsley, Jude                Burroughs              2:24.80  
 12 Lee, Tyler                   Burbank                2:25.00  
 13 Gomez, Matt                  Burbank                2:26.00  
 14 Brown, Zach                  Burbank                2:27.00  
 15 Paz, Henry                   Burbank                2:28.00  
 16 Jenkins, Tyler               Burbank                2:31.00  
 17 Silva, Alex                  Burroughs              2:31.90  
 18 Weinstein, Eli               Burbank                2:32.00  
 19 Janoian, Jack                Burbank                2:33.00  
 20 Velasco, Sean                Burroughs              2:51.00  
 -- Conahan, Jacob               Burroughs                   NT  
 -- Smyth, Connor                Burbank                     NT  
 -- Rodriguez, Victor            Burbank                     NT  
 
Event 23  Girls 800 Meter Run Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Nealis, Lakely               Burroughs              2:25.83  
  2 Villalpando, Catrina         Burroughs              2:27.55  
  3 Fernandez, Sol               Burbank                2:32.12  
  4 Levin, Jamie                 Burbank                2:33.00  
  5 Aldana, Ralene               Burbank                2:41.00  
  6 Manriquez, Zahira            Burbank                2:42.00  
  7 Forsyth, Lydia               Burbank                2:44.00  
  8 Ghadimian, Lolita            Burbank                2:47.00  
  9 Forsyth, Phoebe              Burbank                2:50.00  
 -- Goli, Raquel                 Burbank                     NT  
 
Event 24  Boys 800 Meter Run Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Straker, Jeron               Burroughs              2:00.80  
  2 Goli, Victor                 Burbank                2:01.26  
  3 Olvera, Jahir                Burbank                2:02.40  
  4 Fisher, Cory                 Burroughs              2:03.00  
  5 Castellanos, Luis            Burbank                2:06.00  
  6 Ponce, Carlos                Burroughs              2:10.00  
  7 Miller, David                Burroughs              2:12.00  
  8 Al-Hasani, Peter             Burbank                2:19.00  
  9 Lainson, Peter               Burroughs              2:29.00  
 10 Aguayo, Joseph               Burroughs              2:30.00  
 
Event 25  Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Lamanna, Bella               Burbank                  57.58  
 
Event 26  Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Surrat, Elizabeth            Burroughs                49.71  
  2 Perkins, Amber               Burbank                  52.12  
  3 Petrosyan, Alisa             Burbank                  52.98  
  4 Mazzola, Paige               Burbank                  53.83  
 -- Thompson, Camryn             Burroughs                   NT  
 
Event 27  Boys 300 Meter Hurdles Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Diaz, Adrian                 Burbank                  46.66  
  2 Diaz, Alex                   Burbank                  47.32  
  3 Workman, Cole                Burroughs                47.66  
  4 Slaughter, Nick              Burbank                  48.26  
  5 Baghdasarian, Patrick        Burbank                  50.18  
 
Event 28  Boys 300 Meter Hurdles Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Aguilar, Sergio              Burbank                  40.95  
  2 Stanis, Chris                Burbank                  41.49  
  3 Ehmann, Nathanael            Burbank                  43.59  
  4 Van Dyke, Connor             Burroughs                44.91  
 -- Halm, Marcus                 Burbank                     NT  
 
Event 29  Girls 200 Meter Dash Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Fontanez, Gabi               Burbank                  28.77  
  2 Hutchin, Grace               Burbank                  29.11  
  3 Khalifeh, Areeg              Burroughs                29.61  
  4 Bass, Gabby                  Burbank                  30.09  
  5 Gomez, Andry                 Burroughs                31.28  
  6 Cashman, Olivia              Burroughs                31.73  
  7 Chandrasekharan, Divya       Burroughs                32.54  
 -- Karanovic, Connie            Burbank                     NT  
 
Event 30  Boys 200 Meter Dash Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Miller, Ian                  Burbank                  24.59  
  2 Cano, Brendan                Burroughs                25.45  
  3 Vallero, Joey                Burroughs                25.52  
  4 Flowers, Jarren              Burbank                  26.39  
  5 Jover, Darius                Burroughs                26.92  
  6 Fields, Treavor              Burroughs                27.82  
  7 Kemp, Carson                 Burroughs                27.99  
 -- Glover, Isaac                Burbank                     NT  
 
Event 31  Girls 200 Meter Dash Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Martinez-Reese, Jada         Burroughs                26.01  
  2 Betts, Tamryn                Burbank                  27.08  
  3 Jaramillo, Paula             Burbank                  27.57  
  4 Boyd, Jessica                Burroughs                27.60  
  5 Camacho, Hannah              Burbank                  28.30  
  6 Partida, Isabel              Burbank                  29.87  
 
Event 32  Boys 200 Meter Dash Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Arnaud, AZ                   Burroughs                22.90  
  2 Le'au, Cole                  Burbank                  23.05  
  3 Hospidales, Dele             Burbank                  23.20  
  4 Lennstrom, David             Burroughs                23.63  
  5 David, Bryan                 Burbank                  23.71  
  6 Black, Caleb                 Burroughs                23.88  
  7 Harris, Andy                 Burroughs                26.73  
  8 Reyes, Kevin                 Burbank                  27.00  
 
Event 33  Girls 3200 Meter Run Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Markarian, Elin              Burbank               12:24.99  
  2 Maciak, Patrycja             Burroughs             12:29.79  
  3 Kim, Noela                   Burbank               12:39.14  
  4 Delgado, Jordan              Burbank               13:00.00  
  5 Movsisyan, Cynthia           Burbank               13:01.00  
  6 Bittencourt, Izzy            Burbank               13:09.00  
  7 Gonzalez, Hailey             Burroughs             14:04.00  
  8 Bruce, Carlin                Burbank               14:06.00  
  9 Hoxsie, Samantha             Burroughs             14:11.00  
 10 Montajes, Brianna            Burbank               14:20.00  
 11 Arakelyan, Sofya             Burbank               14:39.00  
 12 Fabian, Prisilla             Burbank               14:50.00  
 13 Figueroa, Ileana             Burroughs             15:08.00  
 
Event 34  Boys 3200 Meter Run Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Shanazari, Tadeh             Burbank               10:29.94  
  2 Nealis, Jimmy                Burroughs             10:43.00  
  3 Chiaravelle, Anthony         Burbank               10:45.33  
  4 Nunez, Christian             Burbank               10:46.00  
  5 Wright, Dane                 Burroughs             10:51.00  
  6 McClusky, Devin              Burbank               11:11.00  
  7 Matevosyan, Mher             Burbank               11:18.00  
  8 Lucsik, Hayden               Burbank               11:20.00  
  9 Apreza, Leo                  Burbank               11:35.00  
 10 Weinstein, Eli               Burbank               11:36.00  
 11 Ponsones, Ephram             Burbank               11:46.00  
 12 Mejia, Jeremy                Burbank               11:47.00  
 13 Dally, Spencer               Burbank               11:47.60  
 14 Mejia, Jarrod                Burbank               11:58.00  
 15 Megerdichian, Emin           Burbank               11:59.00  
 16 Tahmasabi, Calvin            Burbank               11:59.40  
 -- Stewart, Grey                Burbank                     NT  
 
Event 35  Girls 3200 Meter Run Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Guzman, Jordan               Burroughs             11:48.12  
  2 Apreza, Noemi                Burbank               12:13.44  
  3 Mejia, Shalom                Burbank               12:21.13  
  4 Levin, Jamie                 Burbank               12:21.17  
  5 Danao, Natalie               Burbank               12:23.49  
  6 Navarro, Julianna            Burroughs             12:29.44  
  7 Villalpando, Ana             Burroughs             12:30.43  
  8 Ervin, Destiny               Burbank               14:17.00  
 -- Forsyth, Lydia               Burbank                     NT  
 -- Virtue, Emily                Burroughs                   NT  
 
Event 36  Boys 3200 Meter Run Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Berrelez, Raymond            Burroughs             10:07.30  
  2 Hoxsie, Andrew               Burroughs             10:18.57  
  3 Padungyothee, Johnny         Burroughs             11:06.00  
  4 Castellanos, Luis            Burbank               11:12.00  
 -- Ellis, Dayne                 Burbank                     NT  
 -- Leon, Andres                 Burbank                     NT  
 
Event 37  Girls 4x400 Meter Relay Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    School                                               Finals 
================================================================
  1 Burbank  'A'                                        4:36.39  
 -- Burroughs  'A'                                           NT  
 
Event 38  Boys 4x400 Meter Relay Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    School                                               Finals 
================================================================
  1 Burbank  'A'                                        4:01.07  
 -- Burroughs  'A'                                           NT  
 
Event 39  Girls 4x400 Meter Relay Varsity
================================================================
    School                                               Finals 
================================================================
  1 Burroughs  'A'                                      4:17.66  
  2 Burbank  'A'                                        4:20.59  
 
Event 40  Boys 4x400 Meter Relay Varsity
================================================================
    School                                               Finals 
================================================================
  1 Burroughs  'A'                                      3:36.98  
  2 Burbank  'A'                                        3:39.80  
 
Event 41  Girls High Jump Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Longacre, Ariele             Burbank                3-06.00  
  2 Tominaga, Sarah              Burbank               J3-06.00  
 
Event 42  Boys High Jump Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Buck, Layne                  Burbank                4-08.00  
  2 Lee, Tyler                   Burbank                4-06.00  
 
Event 43  Girls High Jump Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Betts, Tamryn                Burbank                5-00.00  
  2 Wrobel, Kayla                Burroughs              4-10.00  
 
Event 44  Boys High Jump Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Lennstrom, David             Burroughs              5-10.00  
  2 Harutyunyan, Erik            Burbank                5-06.00  
  3 Chavez, Zion                 Burbank                5-02.00  
  4 Vaseghyzand, Sam             Burbank                5-00.00  
 
Event 45  Girls Pole Vault Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Giffin, Orla                 Burroughs              8-06.00  
  2 Saroyan, Goar                Burroughs              7-06.00  
  3 Tominaga, Sarah              Burbank               J7-06.00  
  4 Quon-Adams, Kalie            Burroughs              6-00.00  
  4 Narayanan, Brinda            Burroughs              6-00.00  
 
Event 46  Boys Pole Vault Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Branden, Dylan               Burbank               10-00.00  
  2 Hernandez, Joziah            Burbank                9-06.00  
  3 Alazali, Amr                 Burbank                8-06.00  
 
Event 47  Girls Pole Vault Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Akobian, Alex                Burroughs             10-06.00  
  2 Castresana, Andrea           Burbank                8-06.00  
  3 Petrosyan, Alisa             Burbank                8-00.00  
  4 McHorney, Emily              Burroughs              7-06.00  
  5 Martinez, Maggie             Burroughs             J7-06.00  
  6 Vardanyan, Elza              Burbank                7-00.00  
 -- Switzer, Elizabeth           Burroughs                   NH  
 
Event 48  Boys Pole Vault Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Gault-Crabb, Eli             Burroughs             11-00.00  
  1 Chavez, Zion                 Burbank               11-00.00  
 -- Durmick, Sean                Burroughs                   NH  
 
Event 49  Girls Long Jump Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Tominaga, Sarah              Burbank               12-11.25  
  2 Ghadimian, Nikita            Burbank               12-01.75  
 
Event 50  Boys Long Jump Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Cano, Brendan                Burroughs             18-04.75  
  2 Gamez, Andrew                Burbank               16-08.25  
  3 Buck, Layne                  Burbank               16-01.25  
  4 Mora, Andrew                 Burbank               14-10.00  
 
Event 51  Girls Long Jump Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Wynne, Kobi                  Burroughs             16-07.00  
  2 Castresana, Andrea           Burbank               13-08.75  
  3 Vardanyan, Elza              Burbank               13-01.75  
 
Event 52  Boys Long Jump Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Aguilar, Sergio              Burbank               19-08.00  
  2 Chavez, Zion                 Burbank               18-11.25  
  3 Thomas, Ryan                 Burroughs             18-11.00  
  4 Vaseghyzand, Sam             Burbank               18-04.00  
 -- Harutyunyan, Erik            Burbank                     ND  
 
Event 53  Girls Triple Jump Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Ghadimian, Nikita            Burbank               26-11.25  
 -- Longacre, Ariele             Burbank                     ND  
 
Event 54  Boys Triple Jump Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Gamez, Andrew                Burbank               36-06.50  
  2 Cano, Brendan                Burroughs             35-02.50  
  3 Alazali, Amr                 Burbank               27-07.25  
 -- Buck, Layne                  Burbank                     ND  
 
Event 55  Girls Triple Jump Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Castresana, Andrea           Burbank               30-08.00  
  2 Vardanyan, Elza              Burbank              J30-08.00  
 
Event 56  Boys Triple Jump Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Thomas, Ryan                 Burroughs             39-01.00  
  2 Chavez, Zion                 Burbank               38-11.50  
  3 Van Dyke, Connor             Burroughs             38-09.25  
  4 Harutyunyan, Erik            Burbank               37-08.00  
  5 Vaseghyzand, Sam             Burbank               36-09.75  
 
Event 57  Girls Discus Throw Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 LeBarron, Alyssa             Burroughs                83-05  
  2 Lamanna, Bella               Burbank                  79-06  
  3 Dermendjian, Sylvia          Burroughs                62-01  
  4 Bautista, Heathermae         Burroughs                61-11  
  5 Ghadimian, Nikita            Burbank                  61-10  
  6 Garaghonians, Tina           Burbank                  56-10  
  7 Rocha, Uletzy                Burroughs                56-06  
  8 Paniagua, Alyssa             Burroughs                50-10  
 
Event 58  Boys Discus Throw Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Cranston, Robert             Burbank                  92-01  
  2 Hernandez, Joziah            Burbank                  91-10  
  3 Adzhemyan, Sedrak            Burbank                  81-04  
  4 Hilliard, Ethan              Burroughs                75-11  
  5 Westwood, JR                 Burbank                  74-11  
 
Event 59  Girls Discus Throw Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Murillo, Priscilla           Burroughs                90-01  
  2 Sutter, Catalina             Burroughs                86-09  
  3 Safar, Tiffany               Burbank                  70-05  
  4 Ramirez, Kim                 Burbank                  68-03  
  5 Fasheh, Jeanette             Burroughs                60-05  
  6 Gallegos, Samantha           Burbank                  55-03  
 
Event 60  Boys Discus Throw Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Smyth, James                 Burbank                 133-05  
  2 Aslo, Chris                  Burbank                 120-01  
  3 Housley, Grant               Burroughs               118-03  
  4 Angel, JC                    Burbank               98-07.50  
 
Event 61  Girls Shot Put Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 LeBarron, Alyssa             Burroughs             25-06.50  
  2 Ghadimian, Nikita            Burbank               24-02.00  
  3 Dermendjian, Sylvia          Burroughs             21-09.00  
  4 Paniagua, Alyssa             Burroughs             19-11.00  
  5 Rocha, Uletzy                Burroughs             19-08.00  
  6 Garaghonians, Tina           Burbank               19-05.00  
  7 Bautista, Heathermae         Burroughs             19-04.00  
 
Event 62  Boys Shot Put Frosh/Soph
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Cranston, Robert             Burbank               38-04.00  
  2 Adzhemyan, Sedrak            Burbank               34-10.00  
  3 Hernandez, Joziah            Burbank               32-10.50  
  4 Westwood, JR                 Burbank               29-05.50  
  5 Hilliard, Ethan              Burroughs             28-01.00  
 
Event 63  Girls Shot Put Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Murillo, Priscilla           Burroughs             29-08.00  
  2 Safar, Tiffany               Burbank               27-02.00  
  3 Ramirez, Kim                 Burbank               21-03.00  
  4 Fasheh, Jeanette             Burroughs             21-00.00  
  5 Sutter, Catalina             Burroughs             20-08.00  
  6 Gallegos, Samantha           Burbank               20-00.00  
 
Event 64  Boys Shot Put Varsity
================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals 
================================================================
  1 Smyth, James                 Burbank               45-02.50  
  2 Aslo, Chris                  Burbank               38-00.00  
  3 Angel, JC                    Burbank               36-09.00  
 -- Housley, Grant               Burroughs                   ND  
 
              Women - Varsity - Team Rankings - 16 Events Scored
===============================================================================
    1) Burroughs                   72        2) Burbank                    61   
 
             Women - Frosh/Soph - Team Rankings - 16 Events Scored
===============================================================================
    1) Burbank                     91        2) Burroughs                  31   
 
                Men - Varsity - Team Rankings - 16 Events Scored
===============================================================================
    1) Burbank                     87        2) Burroughs                  48   
 
              Men - Frosh/Soph - Team Rankings - 16 Events Scored
===============================================================================
    1) Burbank                    113        2) Burroughs                  22

Related Posts:

Muir Hands Burbank Its First Loss in League, 24-17
Burbank Edges Burroughs in Water Polo Shootout, 13-12
Burbank Nationals Defeat CV Gangi to Force Deciding Game
JB Girls' Volleyball Squad Sweeps Pasadena