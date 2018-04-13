Burroughs Track Falls Short Against CV

Burroughs High freshman Kobi Wynne has clearly gotten better as the track season has gone on.

Thursday she got a little help from Mother Nature at Memorial Field.

Wynne ran the 100 meters in a hand-timed 12.19 seconds. She said her previous best was 12.70

“The wind was definitely a big factor,” Wynne said. “It definitely pushed me forward.”

Burroughs lost the girls’ varsity competition 82-53 and the boys’ varsity competition 97-32.

Wynne also won the 200 for the Indians, finishing in 26.28. The mark was the eighth best in school history.

Kayla Wrobel won the high jump going 4 feet, 10 inches.

Alex Akobian won the pole vault by clearing 10 feet.

For the boys’ team, Azad Arnaud won the 400 (54.75).

Ryan Thomas won the triple jump (41-8). The mark was the fifth best in school history.

Sarkis Tatarian won the shot put (44-7).

Burroughs competed without a number of key athletes who are preparing for next week’s showdown with Burbank. Some did compete but were clearly not concerned with producing personal bests.

The season will then continue with Pacific League preliminaries and then league finals for those who qualify.