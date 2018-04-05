Wilson Leads Burroughs Swimming to Win Over Glendale

Burroughs High sophomore Maya Wilson isn’t sure what her best swimming event is.

One thing she does know is that she enjoys setting school records.

Wilson set another record Thursday as Burroughs defeated host Glendale 101-66. Glendale won the boys’ varsity competition 90-67.

“I’m trying to break some more records. It’s fun to just swim different events. I enjoy the strokes, sometimes,” said Wilson, who is a freestyle specialist. “It’s nice to see how I can push myself each year and improve my times each year.”

Wilson set a school record in the 100-yard butterfly, winning in 59.68 seconds.

A distance swimmer, Wilson isn’t sure if she wants to focus more on the 200 freestyle or the 500, which is the longest distance swum at the high school level.

“Maybe I’ll try to break the league record in the 200 free. I know I was like .1 off last year,” Wilson said. “Recently in club times, I’ve broken 5 in the 500, so it would be nice to do that in league and CIF again.”

Wilson also won the 100 freestyle (56.0) and was on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays.

The 200 medley relay team that composed of Wilson, Marlena Skrabak, Annabelle Morning and Aleah Orozco won in 2:08.

The 200 free relay team of Wilson, Skrabak, Orozco and Emmanuella Nathan won in 1:56.

Nathan won the 500 free (27.94). Maddie Spencer won the 200 free (2:20). Morning captured the 100 breaststroke (1:22). Mia Fallon won the 500 free (6:14).

Burroughs also won the 400 free relay (4:22) with Fallon, Orozco, Nathan and Skrabak swimming legs.

For the Burroughs boys’ team, junior Reigh Abaoag won a pair of individual events and was on the winning 200 free relay that finished in 1:42.

Abaoag won the 100 butterfly (53.07) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.79). Abaoag recently set the school record in the butterfly.

He was joined by Arthur Eldridge, Daniel Marinero and Nathan Gault-Crabb on the relay victory.

“We have guys who are really passionate about getting their times down,” Burroughs coach Jacob Cook said.