Bicyclist Hit By Driver Opening Car Door

On Sunday, April 29, at 4:40 p.m., an adult male bicyclist traveling north on Lincoln Street near Kenmere Avenue was hit when a driver of a parked vehicle opened their door into the bike lane.

The bicyclist was transported to L.A. County USC Medical Center with serious injuries. His current state is unknown.

Burbank Police Department marked the location to assist in the investigation of the collision.

May is National Bike Month and Walk Bike Burbank is recommending people use ‘The Dutch Reach.’ A link to a Youtube Video demonstrating the technique can be found here.