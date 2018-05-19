Bike and Walk to Work Day 2018 a Huge Success

In celebration of Bike Month, the Burbank Transportation Management Organization (BTMO) hosted two bike and walk “Pit Stops” in the City of Burbank during its annual “Bike & Walk to Work Day” on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The BTMO and its partners embraced the theme Bike Walk Breathe! to promote healthy living, clean air, and getting people out of their cars to get to work. One pit stop was located at The Pointe in Burbank’s Media District and the other was located at the Downtown Burbank Metrolink Station. Both pit stops were open to the public Thursday morning starting at 77 am to catch those walking or biking to work.

In Downtown Burbank, commuters were greeted at the Metrolink stop by vendors, including the City of Burbank, REI Burbank, BTMO staff, and Rx Bar. Commuters were able to get helpful information, giveaways, and bike repairs.

At The Pointe’s pit stop, partner organizations gave out healthy bites, helpful information, and thanks to commuters. Partners included the Burbank Bike Angels, Burbank Police Department, Go Green Bicycles, The Burbank Studios Café, Walk Bike Burbank, and more. City Councilmember Sharon Springer and Transportation Commission Member Janet Diel were also on hand to help celebrate biking and walking in Burbank.

Some Burbank employers also held pit stops for walkers and bikers. “As an anchor employer in the Burbank Media District with thousands of employees, we encourage alternative modes of transportation to take traffic off the roads, lessen our environmental impact and help promote healthy lifestyles,” said Michael Walbrecht, Vice President, Public Affairs, Warner Bros. and BTMO board member. “We have a passionate group of bikers and walkers at the Studio who helped make today a great success.”

The Burbank Transportation Management Organization (BTMO) is a private-sector nonprofit organization formed to bring together employers, developers, building, owners and other stakeholders. To reduce congestion and increased air quality, the BTMO seeks reduced dependency on single-occupancy automobile travel. Working together with member businesses and partners, the BTMO encourages the use of public transit, carpooling, walking and biking. It also integrates private sector involvement into public sector transportation planning and project implementation.