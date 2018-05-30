Burbank Honors Those Citizens Who Died Serving our Country During Memorial Day Ceremony

Several hundred people joined City Officials, State Officials during this year’s Memorial Day Ceremonies held Monday at McCambridge Parks Rose Garden.

Local Scout troops placed Red Roses after every name was called on the monument of the conflict they served in.

Mayor Emily Gabel-Luddy spoke and reminded the guests in attendance that those who served and did not come home will always be remembered here in Burbank. Joining Gabel-Luddy speaking were Congressmen Adam Schiff, California State Senator Anthony Portantino, Assemblymember Laura Friedman.

Here is a photo gallery of the event. Click on any picture to see it larger.

 

 

