Burbank Police Take Another Reckless Driver Off Burbank Streets

Burbank K-9 Officer John Embleton was on routine patrol in the area of the Ramada Inn, near Buena Vista Street and San Fernando Boulevard, when he spotted a silver Mercedes-Benz run a red light, traveling at an excessive speed over 80 MPH on Buena Vista Street.

The driver was stopped on Thorton, west of Buena Vista, and cited for several vehicle code violations including (CVC 21453(a)), Red Light Stopping Requirments, (CVC 22350) Basic Speed Laws, (CVC 23103(a))Reckless Driving, (CVC 23109(c)) Exhibition of Speed. His car was impounded under (CVC 23109.2)

The car had evidence of recent accident damage, which is still being investigated.

As his car was impounded and being loaded onto a tow truck, the driver was allowed to walk home.