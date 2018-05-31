Erratic Carjacking Pursuit Ends on Riverside Drive

On the morning of Wednesday, May 30, California Highway Patrol chased a man who had carjacked a vehicle from Pasadena to Burbank, where the pursuit came to an end.

Earlier that morning, California Highway Patrol responded to calls about a grey SUV driving erratically in Pasadena. After the driver reportedly crashed into a white SUV on the 210 Freeway near San Gabriel, he carjacked the victim’s vehicle and drove westbound.

After the suspect’s failed attempt to carjack a Metro Freeway service patrol car, police followed him as he got off the freeway in Burbank and drove on Riverside Dr.

Soon, the suspect started to drive on wrong side of the road, into oncoming traffic, and onto the sidewalk and the grass, hitting other vehicles in the process.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and attempted to run away from police. An officer chased the suspect, who ran back to the stolen vehicle and began driving with the door open, swerving the SUV onto the grass in desperation to avoid arrest. The officer was able to pull the suspect from the driver’s seat and arrest him.