Fire Service Day, National Police Week Celebrated By Thousands In Burbank

By On May 15, 2018

Leave a reply

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Burbank Fire Department and Burbank Police Department hosted Fire Service Day and National Police Week on Saturday, May 12.

The Fire Department opened the doors to the main Burbank Fire Station on Orange Grove. They were joined by Hollywood Burbank Airport Fire Department, Disney Fire Department and several other organizations from Burbank including Bike Angels and myBurbank.com.

The Burbank Police Department had displays on their Notar helicopter, K-9, Foundation, Reserves and Motor units, SWAT and the Animal Shelter.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

 

Attendees took pictures with Mickey and Minnie Mouse and checked out demonstrations of car extractions, tours of the firehouse, a bike safety course, a physical agility course for kids, disaster preparedness, the Hazmat unit and more.

Here is a photo gallery of the day’s events. Click any picture to see it better.

 

Related Posts:

CA Transportation Commission Allocates $224 Million to the I-5 Project in Burbank
Homecoming Courts Kick-Off "Big Game" Evening
Glendale Man Arrested for Breaking into Burbank Gun Shop
Burbank City Budgets Now Available for Easy Viewing