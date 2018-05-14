Get Out Of Town!: Glendale Youth Orchestra Season Finale

The Glendale Youth Orchestra plays the final concert of the 2017-18 season on Sunday evening, May 20, at the Alex Theatre in Glendale. This fine youth orchestra performs standard symphonic repertoire and draws young musicians from Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena and from throughout Los Angeles and the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.

The concert program on Sunday includes four concerto competition winners performing one movement with the orchestra. Andrew Lee performs the Shostakovich Cello Concerto, Matthew Kim plays the Ibert Flute Concerto, Cole Davis plays Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole on violin and Jamie Yoon performs the Saint-Saens Violin Concerto #3.

The second half of the program features the complete Symphony No. 39 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Now in its twenty-ninth season, the Glendale Youth Orchestra has been conducted by Brad Keimach for many years. Primarily featuring high school string, brass, wind and percussion players, the GYO is also comprised of talented middle school age musicians and those from area colleges.

Auditions for the 30th season of the GYO are held in June and September every year and more information can be found here. The orchestra practices weekly September through May in Burbank and Glendale and presents three concerts every year plus a Showcase Recital.

Tickets for Sunday’s concert are $15 general admission and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the box office the night of show.

The Alex Theatre is located at 216 N. Brand Boulevard in Glendale. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. Parking is available for a nominal fee in nearby parking garages and on the street.

