JBHS VMA “Project Listen” Benefits Teen Line

John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association presents “Project Listen,” a concert to benefit Teen Line on Wednesday evening, May 23.

Teen Line is a nonprofit community-based organization that helps teenagers address their problems.

“It is our mission to provide personal teen-to-teen education and support before problems become a crisis, using a national hotline, current technologies and community outreach,” states the organization.

The concert begins at 8:00 p.m. Admission is free, but the JBHS VMA will be accepting donations for Teen Line’s work in the community.

John Burroughs High School Auditorium is located at 1920 W. Clark Avenue in Burbank.