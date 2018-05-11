Jordan VMA Wows Audience With Spring Concert

The David Starr Jordan Middle School Vocal Music Association presented their Spring concert, “Make A Brighter Day,” on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 8 and 9, in the school auditorium. Approximately 300 students in the Jordan VMA choirs, stage and music classes put on the show to nearly sold-out audiences both nights.

Directed by vocal music teacher Christine DeMore, the award-winning choirs – Clefhangers (boys), Treblemakers (beginning girls), Cantabile (intermediate girls) and Madrigals (advanced mixed show choir) – presented both classical and show sets. A capella group Vocal Ensemble also performed.

Dance Ensemble, directed by Amanda Richardson, put on a fun performance, dancing to a medley of songs including “Paint It Black,” “Drill” and “Grace Kelly.” Richardson and Dominc Matas choreograph the choirs’ show sets.

Students in the sixth-grade Wheel class, Introduction to Music, played hand bells for their two-song set.

Eighth-graders Julia Cronin, Joseph Stull and Eyén Paredes performed a cover of the Amy Winehouse song, “Valerie,” featuring three-part harmonies arranged by Paredes, who also recorded and mixed all the instruments on the backing track. Paredes also performed an arrangement of Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” for the program.

Jordan Principal Stacy Cashman was honored for her dedication to the school over the past seven years, as she moves on to a new role at the District office as Director of Student Services.

Outgoing Jordan VMA President Rachel Levine and Treasurer Janet Berlin were recognized, along with current Communications Director, Erin Kelly-Park.

Jordan Stage Crew, an elective class taught by DeMore, provided all the technical support and production including lighting, sound and backstage management. Comprised of mainly seventh- and eighth-graders, Stage Crew put on the entire production without adult assistance.

All the choirs combined for a touching goodbye encore of “We Are The World.”