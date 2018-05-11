McKinley Community Day Highlights Kindness

Students and their families, staff and members of the Burbank community celebrated the annual McKinley Community Day at William McKinley Elementary School on Saturday, May 5. The theme for the event was kindness.

McKinley highlighted all the things our students do to be kind to our community,” explained Principal Liz Costella. “Our community presenters brought examples or activities to reflect how they are ‘kind to the community.'”

Special guests included City Councilmember Sharon Springer, Victoria Dochoghlin (a representative from Assembly member Laura Friedman’s office), School Board member Char Tabet, McKinley graduate and local businessman Michael Cusumano and District staff including Anita Schackmann, director of Human Resources for Burbank Unified School District.

The Cusumano Real Estate Group provided dinner for all families and attendees from Habit Burger.

“The saying that it takes a village to raise a child comes across loudly each year at the community fair,” commented McKinley parent Karen Bowlin, who has a first- and second-grader at the school. “As a parent, seeing not only the incredible work inside the classrooms that the teachers have put together with their students, but also hearing about what the PTA, the Booster Club, the YMCA, the Dental Clinic and all of the other incredible resources found in our community reminds me of the support families find in Burbank.”

“At the end of the day, we are so lucky to have a place like McKinley Elementary that brings together all of skill sets found in our city and reminds us that we all work towards a common goal of enrichment and support.”

Burbank Parks and Rec and Stough Canyon Nature Center, Boys and Girls Club, BTAC, the Burbank Public Library, Gordon Howard Museum, burbank Senior Apartments, Family Promise of the Verdugos, the Burbank Police and Fire Departments, Burbank Educational Foundation, Family Service Agency, BUSD Wellness Center, Burbank Arts For All Foundation, Burbank Animal Shelter, Burbank Recycle Center, Burbank TMO, Education Through Music – LA and the Jordan Middle School jazz band all contributed to McKinley Community Day.

“Our open house and community fair is one of my favorite events of the year,” added Costella. “Our students and teachers are so proud to show their progress and success from this school year.”

“I love seeing our community together and being able to work with incredible organizations that support our school and the community of Burbank daily. It was a wonderful night to celebrate McKinley and all those that make it great.”