Music Is Instrumental Fundraising Concert Features Music From Film And Television

Burbank and John Burroughs High School instrumental and vocal music students join with professional musicians from the Los Angeles area for the one-night-only concert Music Is Instrumental – An Evening of Music from Film & Television on Friday evening, May 11.

Featuring works by John Williams, Lalo Schifrin, Peter Boyer and Carl Orff, Music Is Instrumental – An Evening of Music from Film & Television is the culmination of a year-long campaign to raise funds to repair and replace instruments for the middle school and high school music programs in the Burbank Unified School District.

“This concert is going to be an incredible celebration of what can be accomplished when many groups rally around one cause!” commented Burbank Unified Arts & Career Technical Education Coordinator Peggy Flynn.

“Composers John Williams and Lalo Schifrin have donated the rights to play some of film and televisions most iconic themes – our choirs and instrumental students have never sounded better and the opportunity to collaborate and perform with their professional mentors will be something not to miss! The rehearsals alone gave me chills.”

“We are so grateful for the support we are receiving from our business and non-profit partners – especially Musicians at Play Foundation founders Don and April Williams, 1000 for $100 Chairs Michael Cusumano, Michael Hastings and Linda Walmsley, the L.A. County Arts Commission, County Supervisor Barger and Burbank Arts For All Foundation for their commitment to our students and the Music is Instrumental campaign,” Flynn added.

Several professional musicians from the Musicians at Play Foundation will perform with the first BUSD All-District Symphonic Orchestra and Choir, which makes their concert debut Friday. Composer Peter Boyer guest conducts.

“We have had the privilege to work with BUSD which supports our mission to build communities through music and foster the next generation of Los Angeles musicians,” commented Musicians at Play President April Williams. “The students will perform with their mentors from professional orchestras of John Williams, Michael Giacchino, L.A. Chamber Orchestra and more.”

Band, orchestra and show choirs from both BHS and JBHS open the concert. Producer and songwriter Toft Willingham will emcee the event.

A silent auction, featuring an original Star Wars score signed by John Williams, a John Debney-signed score of “Teamwork Reprise” from Sponge Bob Square Pants and instruments contributed by the Federation of Musicians Local 47, will be held. Nickelodeon is also an event sponsor.

The Music is Instrumental campaign has raised approximately $111,000 so far, with about $9000 more needed to reach the initial goal of $120,000 for the first year of the campaign. More information on the District’s efforts can be found here.

“It has been incredible to work with Musicians at Play to create a final celebration concert for this year’s Music is Instrumental campaign,” commented Justin Klotzle, Burbank High School instrumental music teacher.

“The community’s support of BUSD arts programs is overwhelming, and our staff, parents, and especially students, feel the difference,” he also said. “For our students, being able to play John William’s music alongside pros while celebrating a massively successful fundraiser is a phenomenal experience that we hope to continue in the future.”

“Working with BUSD and the young gifted people from Burbank High School and John Burroughs High is such a pleasure,” said Musicians at Play Advisory Board member Don Williams. “It restores my faith in the younger generation’s ability to perpetuate the art of music.”

“It is our job as teachers and mentors to make sure the art of music fuels itself to survive the passage of time,” he added.

Tickets for the Music Is Instrumental – An Evening of Music from Film & Television concert are $15 general admission, $50 VIP and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets are available online now or at the box office night of show.

The concert will be held in Wolfson Auditorium at Burbank High School and begins at 7:30 p.m.

Donations to the Music is Instrumental program can be made online at https://www.burbankusd.org/afa or http://www.musiciansatplay.org/.