Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Magnolia Park

Burbank Police are looking for a man who robbed Antiques on Magnolia Tuesday around 3:30 pm.

The daring daylight robbery is the first armed robbery in Magnolia Park since the Bank of America on Magnolia was robbed last August 17. At that time the man, Mark Logan of Burbank, claimed to have a gun. Magnolia Park has gone through a rash of late night, early morning break ins during the past several months.

Police are looking for a white male, possibly in his 20’s and stands between 5′ 7″ to 6 feet tall. Police said that man appeared to have reddish facial hair in his beard and mustache and wore a red and black hoodie with dark pants.

In a security video it shows the suspect enter the store and produced the gun. After a short period of time, the suspect raised the gun to the victims head to get him to speed up.

According to KABC-TV Channel 7, the victim, David DeWitt, told the station “”The second time he pointed it at me, he says, ‘Do you want me to shoot you?’ and I says, ‘No, I don’t want you to shoot me.’ I says, ‘But I’m here.’ And I just kept filling up the bag.”

Store owner Sheryl Coughlan also spoke to KABC-TV and told them “We probably lost at least $30,000 in gold and diamonds. The shop, Bell Cottage, on the corner has had their glass broken four times in the last four months and they’ve taken the cash registers. My neighbor, 1928, (they) took her cash register and smashed the store in.”

The suspect traveled southbound on Lima from the store where he took off his hat and sweater as he fled the scene of the robbery. Detectives and Evidence Technicians gathered the evidence.

Immediately after the robbery, Roosevelt Elementary School was placed in a lockdown for a short period of time. Officers also had a lead in the area of Lima and Verdugo that did not result in the capture of the suspect.

Members of the public with any information about the suspect or the robbery are asked to call the Burbank Police Department Investigation Division, at (818) 238-3210 and may remain anonymous.