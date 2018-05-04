Simmzy’s Pub Brings Beach Vibes To The Media District

With on site beer brewing tanks gracing the northern side of the dining room and roomy bar, the Burbank location of Simmzy’s Pub is part urban brewery, part family restaurant and a completely cool spot for a drink or a bite.

As part of a mini-chain including six southern California locations, Simmzy’s Pub in Burbank boasts a beach-themed menu, along with a deep list of beer, wine and cocktails. Featuring several made on the premises, in addition to a longer list of selections from other brewers, there’s a lager, stout, IPA, ale, porter or Belgian-style beer for every mood and taste.

Simmzy’s menu is also fairly comprehensive, with bar favorites, including burgers and fries, along with healthy salads, sandwiches, soups, pizzas and daily specials.

We’ve enjoyed Simmzy’s a lot over the years since its opening, and even though the place can be crowded at times, we wanted to share the pub’s good vibes and good menu.

Recently, we’ve really been into Simmzy’s namesake brews, in particular the Tips Up IPA, Tide Pool Pale Ale and the Scandi-Lous Double IPA.

Our favorite pizza continues to be the amazing Arugula Salad Foldover, with baby arugula, goat cheese, red peppers, olives, roasted tomato and basil pesto topping an airy mozzarella flatbread. Fold a piece in on itself, and voila!, a perfect bite of textures and tastes awaits.

We’ve tried a few burgers as well, and they do tend to get a little messy. They certainly are tasty, though.

The 15-Minute Wings are definitely worth the wait, with a slightly sweet and spicy gooey coating and a side of cooling blue cheese dressing for dippping.

The Grilled Salmon Sandwich is absolutely excellent – Cermaq Farms sustainable Atlantic salmon, with pastrami spice, mustard, Russian dressing, red cabbage slaw and cucumber in between two slices of marble rye bread. It’s a creative combination of flavors that holds up to the last bite.

Servers and hosts are friendly. There’s free parking in the adjacent lot, but it tends to get full quickly at peak times. Bathrooms are unisex and pretty clean. The pub is open and airy and cheerful, with lots of good vibes.

Simmzy’s Pub gets a Tops In Town for friendliness, great food and great drinks in Burbank.

Restaurant/Bar Info: Simmzy’s Pub is located at 3000 W. Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA 91505.

(818) 962-2500. Simmzy’s Pub is open Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Friday 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)