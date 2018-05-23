Superintendent Hosts BUSD Student Mental Health Forum For Parents

Burbank Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill leads a presentation and panel discussion about support for the mental health needs of students in District schools on Thursday evening, May 31. The BUSD Student Mental Health Forum features an expert panel who will talk about “coping with anxiety, street and other mental health issues affecting our students,” according to a press release.

“We encourage all parents to attend the forum to learn more about the resources we have available for parents and students,” commented Hill.

“We will also have a panel that will be able to answer questions that parents have about supporting their children.”

The BUSD Student Mental Health Forum begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Burbank Adult School Auditorium, located at 3811 W. Allan Avenue in Burbank.