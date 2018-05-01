UMeHelps Launches Annual Food Drive to Benefit Burbank Temporary Aid Center

UMe Credit Union announced today that it will be hosting its 7th annual food drive at its branch in Burbank. In the spirit of “people helping people” (a cornerstone of the credit union social mission), UMe is collecting canned goods to support Burbank’s less fortunate. Donations benefit the Burbank Temporary Aid Center (BTAC), and are accepted in UMe’s lobby from May 1 – May 31, 2017.

The credit union is hosting the food drive through UMeHelps, an initiative that allows its members and the Burbank community at large to give back to local charities and individuals in need. UMeHelps supports local organizations with food and clothing drives, pet adoptions and fundraising efforts. Additionally, it promotes awareness of local programs in need of community support.

UMeHelps is happy to support the BTAC, which has been providing short-term emergency assistance to the working poor, crime victims, seniors and the homeless since 1974.

To participate in the food drive, members and local residents can bring commercially prepared, un-opened food to the UMe branch. See below for a complete list of acceptable donation items.

UMe is located at 3000 W. Magnolia Blvd. in the Magnolia Park area of Burbank. For more information, please call Anita Hutchinson at (818) 238-2900 x240.

BTAC accepts monetary donations or contributions of commercially prepared, unopened food. Canned good donations with easy-open pull-tabs are especially appreciated! Acceptable food donation items are as follows:

° Macaroni & Cheese ° Peanut Butter ° Boxed Cereals ° Canned Fruits ° Canned Vegetables ° Canned Meats (chicken, tuna, etc.) ° Rice ° Pasta ° Pasta Sauce ° Instant Potatoes ° Pancake Mixes ° Syrup ° Dried Fruit/Raisins ° Trail Mix ° Fruit Cups ° Instant Oatmeal ° Powdered Milk ° Evaporated Milk ° Personal Hygiene Supplies (toothpaste, toothbrush, dental floss, deodorant)