May, 2018 Arrest Reports

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2018. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

myBurbank.com will be glad upon to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE.  You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

May 1st

Cristine Elizabeth Wylie, 25 of Glendale

2:28 a.m. Hollywood and Verdugo

DUI

 

Nicholas Andrew Antaplyan, 21 of Burbank

3:30 p.m. San Fernando and Orange Grove

Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, Xanax

 

Albert James Garabet, 22 of Burbank

3:40 p.m. Olive and San Fernando

Vandalism, possession for sale of designated substances

 

Steven Craig Socher, 49 of Los Angeles

5:00 p.m. Empire Center

Possession of controlled substance, meth, drug paraphernalia, theft

 

Reginald Kane Jackson, 28 city of residence unknown

6:20 p.m. Burbank Airport

Assault and battery, resisting arrest

 

Maria Elizabeth Hennessey, 22 of Boonville

9:00 p.m. Pass and Hatteras

Possession of controlled substance, meth, drug paraphernalia, petty theft, court violation

 

Arman Voskerchyan, 40 of Burbank

9:07 p.m. Belaire Magnolia

DUI, hit and run

 

Jason Andrew Fischer, 31 of Sun Valley

10:50 p.m. Vanowen and Naomi

Possession of meth, meth pipe

 

Federico Paolo Fagiani, 79 of Burbank

11:35 p.m. location redacted

Domestic battery, violation of court order

 

May 2nd

Christopher Michael Rodriguez, 27 of Burbank

8:15 a.m. 1111 W. Olive Ave.

Possible consequences of drugs

 

Christopher Alfonso Escobar, 24 of Burbank

11:30 a.m. Empire and Lincoln

Driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher, multiple warrants

 

Jonathan Teodoro Ortega, 21 of Burbank

1:40 p.m. Magnolia and Victory

Assault and battery

 

Anthony Dylan Barraza, 20 of Sun Valley

2:00 p.m. 5 Freeway at Western

Criminal threats, possession of a loaded gun, court violation

 

Paulik Jahgirian, 58 of Glendale

4:25 p.m. 641 N. Victory Blvd.

Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

John Frank Gardetto, 64 of Sylmar

8:02 p.m. Hollywood and Whitnall

DUI

 

Joel Valle, 45 of North Hollywood

11:20 p.m. 301 Pass Ave.

Possession of meth

 

May 3rd

Bobby Lee Benson, 31 of Burbank

1:50 a.m. San Fernando and Bethany

Possible consequences of drugs

 

Marcela Fierro, 28 of Burbank

1:15 a.m. Verdugo and Olive

DUI

 

Jordan Suicide Davis, 21 of Burbank

5:15 p.m. location redacted

Domestic battery

 

Troy Erick Thomas, 19 of Burbank

5:40 p.m. Clark and Lomita

$10,000 arrest warrant for petty theft

 

Norma Renae McDaniel, 51 of Los Angeles

5:10 p.m. Burbank and Victory

Petty theft, grand theft

 

Mario Alberto Martinez, 27 of North Hollywood

8:00 p.m. Glendale Police Department Jail

DUI

 

Christian Luis Steller, 45 of San Jose

8:30 p.m. Spring Hills Suits

Drunk in public

 

Eric Jose Alvarado, 28 of Sun Valley

9:20 p.m. San Fernando and Clybourn

Probation violation, possession of meth, drug paraphernalia

 

Raymond Bobby Rivera, 28 of El Monte

11:45 p.m. Alameda and Cordova

Possession of meth

