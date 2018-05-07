May, 2018 Arrest Reports

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2018. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
myBurbank.com will be glad upon to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.
May 1st
Cristine Elizabeth Wylie, 25 of Glendale
2:28 a.m. Hollywood and Verdugo
DUI
Nicholas Andrew Antaplyan, 21 of Burbank
3:30 p.m. San Fernando and Orange Grove
Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, Xanax
Albert James Garabet, 22 of Burbank
3:40 p.m. Olive and San Fernando
Vandalism, possession for sale of designated substances
Steven Craig Socher, 49 of Los Angeles
5:00 p.m. Empire Center
Possession of controlled substance, meth, drug paraphernalia, theft
Reginald Kane Jackson, 28 city of residence unknown
6:20 p.m. Burbank Airport
Assault and battery, resisting arrest
Maria Elizabeth Hennessey, 22 of Boonville
9:00 p.m. Pass and Hatteras
Possession of controlled substance, meth, drug paraphernalia, petty theft, court violation
Arman Voskerchyan, 40 of Burbank
9:07 p.m. Belaire Magnolia
DUI, hit and run
Jason Andrew Fischer, 31 of Sun Valley
10:50 p.m. Vanowen and Naomi
Possession of meth, meth pipe
Federico Paolo Fagiani, 79 of Burbank
11:35 p.m. location redacted
Domestic battery, violation of court order
May 2nd
Christopher Michael Rodriguez, 27 of Burbank
8:15 a.m. 1111 W. Olive Ave.
Possible consequences of drugs
Christopher Alfonso Escobar, 24 of Burbank
11:30 a.m. Empire and Lincoln
Driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher, multiple warrants
Jonathan Teodoro Ortega, 21 of Burbank
1:40 p.m. Magnolia and Victory
Assault and battery
Anthony Dylan Barraza, 20 of Sun Valley
2:00 p.m. 5 Freeway at Western
Criminal threats, possession of a loaded gun, court violation
Paulik Jahgirian, 58 of Glendale
4:25 p.m. 641 N. Victory Blvd.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
John Frank Gardetto, 64 of Sylmar
8:02 p.m. Hollywood and Whitnall
DUI
Joel Valle, 45 of North Hollywood
11:20 p.m. 301 Pass Ave.
Possession of meth
May 3rd
Bobby Lee Benson, 31 of Burbank
1:50 a.m. San Fernando and Bethany
Possible consequences of drugs
Marcela Fierro, 28 of Burbank
1:15 a.m. Verdugo and Olive
DUI
Jordan Suicide Davis, 21 of Burbank
5:15 p.m. location redacted
Domestic battery
Troy Erick Thomas, 19 of Burbank
5:40 p.m. Clark and Lomita
$10,000 arrest warrant for petty theft
Norma Renae McDaniel, 51 of Los Angeles
5:10 p.m. Burbank and Victory
Petty theft, grand theft
Mario Alberto Martinez, 27 of North Hollywood
8:00 p.m. Glendale Police Department Jail
DUI
Christian Luis Steller, 45 of San Jose
8:30 p.m. Spring Hills Suits
Drunk in public
Eric Jose Alvarado, 28 of Sun Valley
9:20 p.m. San Fernando and Clybourn
Probation violation, possession of meth, drug paraphernalia
Raymond Bobby Rivera, 28 of El Monte
11:45 p.m. Alameda and Cordova
Possession of meth