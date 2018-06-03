Mental Health Forum Very Informative For Parents and Students Alike.

Representatives from Burbank Unified School District, Family Service Agency and the Burbank Police Department joined BUSD Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill along with three High School students for a Parent Forum on Student Mental Health on Thursday evening at Burbank Adult School.

The auditorium was full to capacity as the panel shared a variety of resources that are available to parents and children in the Burbank community to help deal with mental health challenges ranging from stress and anxiety to depression and cyberbullying.

Dr. Hill shared that out of 3300 High School students who responded to a recent School Climate Survey, 50% said that they are often or always stressed and 75% think they or their friends need support. Audience members praised the candor of student panelists Merra Varma (BHS `18) and rising JBHS seniors Nicole Rojas and Valeria Palma, who are launching a C.A.R.E. program at their school to help connect students to support systems. As Dr. Hill noted, “If we create this space and the environment for our students to be engaged in these conversations, they will rise up and advocate with us and partner with us.”

The panelists offered a holistic view of the counseling available to students through the High School Wellness Centers, the BUSD’s Special Education and Psychological Services, BPD’s Mental Health Evaluation Team (MHET), the District’s Mental Health and Wellness Master Plan, school counselors and through Family Service Agency on Burbank Blvd. The goal is to bridge the gap between children and parents and the many services available to help support families that are struggling and to educate about mental wellness and prevention. Parents and the Public are invited to continue the conversation at an Open House at the JBHS Wellness Center on Monday, June 4 from 6-8pm. The entrance is on Keystone Avenue just south of the school Auditorium.

To view the live stream of the Forum https://www.burbankusd.org/

For more information on BUSD’s Wellness Programs and Services https://www.burbankusd.org/ District/Department/9516- Wellness-