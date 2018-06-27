New Burbank Coffee Shops Add Eclectic Options

The Ugly Mug Coffee House and The Palm Coffee Bar have both opened recently in Burbank. For those looking for an alternative to the large coffee chains, these two new Burbank coffee shops add some mom-and-pop flavor to the area.

The Palm and The Ugly Mug join our favorites Simply Coffee, Blvd Cafecito, Basecamp and High Horse Dinette, Acai Jungle Cafe, Romancing the Bean and SOTTA as purveyors of artisanal coffee and tea in Burbank.

The Ugly Mug, opened by longtime local residents Steve and Emily Nalbantian, is a franchise of a Memphis-based boutique chain of coffee shops. Located at 3112 W. Burbank Boulevard, they serve Gaviña family coffee, teas by Art of Tea and a few other specialty drinks. The espresso drinks come out super hot, so beware of that first sip!

The shop offers a limited menu of fresh pastries, including muffins, scones and croissants, along with some pre-packaged breakfast items and treats. There’s plenty of tables and chairs inside and out.

The Palm Coffee Bar, owned by Joanna and Ben Milliken, opened their doors at 2922 W. Magnolia Boulevard in March. The shop serves Equator coffee, Mighty Leaf tea and pastries from Sugarbloom Bakery.

While I prefer Blvd Cafecito‘s Intelligentsia coffee for its flavor, I’m also curious to try their cafe con leche and other Cuban-style drinks. The shop is a tiny place, located at 3210 W. Magnolia Boulevard, with just a few small seats inside and out. Perfect for grabbing a quick pick-me-up while strolling Magnolia Park.

Blvd Cafecito’s limited offerings of pastries (muffins, scones and croissants) are delicious, though. Chilled yogurt parfaits and bottled drinks are also available. The shop plans to open Blvd Tacos next door in the near future.

Simply Coffee upgraded their outdoor seating area over a year ago, to make it more comfortable, shady and relaxing. With plenty of seating inside and out, a selection of breakfast sandwiches, boxed salads and more, in addition to freshly baked pastries, Simply Coffee positively hums during opening hours.

The shop brews Stumptown coffee and is located at 940 N. Lima Street, just south of Magnolia Boulevard.

Two all-time favorites around town are Basecamp, at 1221 W. Riverside Drive, and Romancing the Bean, located at 3413 W. Magnolia Boulevard. I enjoy their coffees and teas, and the wider menu from which to order breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Acai Jungle Cafe is another favorite for food and smoothies. They brew Bulletproof and Art of Tea coffee and teas and are known for their coffee and matcha green tea shakes. SOTTA is also recently new on the scene and does some terrific coffees and teas.

As the newest Burbank coffee shop, The Ugly Mug adds its own special style to the City of Burbank. They are open Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.