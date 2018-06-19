Stabbing at Burger King, Patron Takes Down Suspect UPDATED

UPDATED at 7:30 PM

Per Sgt Derek Green of the Burbank Police, he reports earlier this evening the suspect from this morning’s stabbing at Burger King has passed away as a result of his injuries he sustained during his attack of an elderly victim inside the restaurant.

The suspect has since been identified as James Rey Richard Kagaoan, a 36-year-old transient with the last reported address in Sun Valley. The victim is recovering and expected to survive.

####

On Tuesday, June 19 at 11:03 a.m., Burbank Police responded to a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon in progress at Burger King, located at 545 N. Victory Blvd. When police officers arrived on the scene, they found two men with stab wounds.

After detectives began their investigation, they learned that an elderly man and two acquaintances had been seated in the fast food restaurant when a male suspect came inside with a knife and stabbed the victim. While the victim was being stabbed, another patron intervened and started to struggle with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect suffered multiple stab wounds.

The suspect was transported to Providence St. Joseph Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries.

The victim who received injuries considered to be minor and not life-threatening was also taken to a local trauma center.

The patron who struggled with the suspect did not receive any injuries and was not emitted to a hospital.

At the moment, this attack appears to be random and unprovoked.

Witnesses believe the suspect may be homeless and mentally unstable.

The Burbank Police Department is still investigating the incident, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division, at (818) 238-3210.