June, 2018 Arrest Reports

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2018. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

June 1st

Armen Minassian, 31 of Tujunga

2:40 p.m. 201 E. Magnolia Blvd.

Assault and battery

Marcelo Menagaete, 25 of Winnetka

5:00 p.m. Walmart

Petty theft

Claudio Alejandro Melendez, 25 of Tujunga

4:00 p.m. 1067 E. Angeleno Ave.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance

Claudia Zaragoza Sandoval, 45 of Panorama City

6:20 p.m. Buena Vista and Chandler

Possession of drug paraphernalia, drunk in public

Ona Glen Rhodes, 29 of Burbank

7:15 p.m. Olive and San Fernando

Trespassing

Lauren Estevenin, 37 of North Hollywood

8:00 p.m. Parish and Victory

Theft, petty theft, possession of meth, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia

William James Tebbe, 52 of Burbank

8:10 p.m. Magnolia and Orchard

DUI

Randy Lagrone, 42 of Rancho Cucamunga

9:45 p.m. 246 W. Verdugo Ave.

Driving with a suspended license, without a license

Carlos Alberto Gomezromero, 21 of Van Nuys

10:50 p.m. 2627 Hollywood Way

Trespassing

Ruben Martinez Jr., 33 of Canyon Country

11:40 p.m. Hollywood Way and Vanowen

Drunk in public

June 2nd

Simon Grant Meyer, 27 of North Hollywood

3:00 a.m. Valley and Jeffries

Possession of drugs for sale, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, driving without a license

Jordan Ryan Castro, 25 of Burbank

3:30 a.m. Buena Vista and San Fernando

DUI of drugs, reckless driving

Jose Andres Moreno, 25 of North Hollywood

9:10 a.m. Victory and Brighton

Petty theft, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia

Sergio Rocha, 20 of North Hollywood

9:30 a.m. Van Nuys LAPD

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Masai Williams Jr., 26 of North Hollywood

10:10 a.m. SJMC

Court violation

Marcus Alexander Castle, 26 of Burbank

10:20 a.m. 677 N. Victory Blvd.

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Silvia Sagherian, 51 of Los Angeles

4:45 p.m. Empire and Lincoln

Possession of meth, drug paraphernalia

Matthew Hayden Sannicholas, 32 of West Hills

6:45 p.m. 1301 N. Victory Pl.

Petty theft

Shawn Alleen May, 50 of Burbank

8:05 p.m. 320 N. Beachwood Dr.

DUI, driving with a suspended license

Austin Jay Cook, 33 of North Miami Beach

9:09 p.m. Oak and Hollywood Way

DUI

John Wesley Phaire II, 33 of Burbank

4:40 p.m. Empire and Brighton

Theft, possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, baton