June, 2018 Arrest Reports

June 1st
Armen Minassian, 31 of Tujunga
2:40 p.m. 201 E. Magnolia Blvd.
Assault and battery
Marcelo Menagaete, 25 of Winnetka
5:00 p.m. Walmart
Petty theft
Claudio Alejandro Melendez, 25 of Tujunga
4:00 p.m. 1067 E. Angeleno Ave.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance
Claudia Zaragoza Sandoval, 45 of Panorama City
6:20 p.m. Buena Vista and Chandler
Possession of drug paraphernalia, drunk in public
Ona Glen Rhodes, 29 of Burbank
7:15 p.m. Olive and San Fernando
Trespassing
Lauren Estevenin, 37 of North Hollywood
8:00 p.m. Parish and Victory
Theft, petty theft, possession of meth, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia
William James Tebbe, 52 of Burbank
8:10 p.m. Magnolia and Orchard
DUI
Randy Lagrone, 42 of Rancho Cucamunga
9:45 p.m. 246 W. Verdugo Ave.
Driving with a suspended license, without a license
Carlos Alberto Gomezromero, 21 of Van Nuys
10:50 p.m. 2627 Hollywood Way
Trespassing
Ruben Martinez Jr., 33 of Canyon Country
11:40 p.m. Hollywood Way and Vanowen
Drunk in public
June 2nd
Simon Grant Meyer, 27 of North Hollywood
3:00 a.m. Valley and Jeffries
Possession of drugs for sale, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, driving without a license
Jordan Ryan Castro, 25 of Burbank
3:30 a.m. Buena Vista and San Fernando
DUI of drugs, reckless driving
Jose Andres Moreno, 25 of North Hollywood
9:10 a.m. Victory and Brighton
Petty theft, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia
Sergio Rocha, 20 of North Hollywood
9:30 a.m. Van Nuys LAPD
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Masai Williams Jr., 26 of North Hollywood
10:10 a.m. SJMC
Court violation
Marcus Alexander Castle, 26 of Burbank
10:20 a.m. 677 N. Victory Blvd.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Silvia Sagherian, 51 of Los Angeles
4:45 p.m. Empire and Lincoln
Possession of meth, drug paraphernalia
Matthew Hayden Sannicholas, 32 of West Hills
6:45 p.m. 1301 N. Victory Pl.
Petty theft
Shawn Alleen May, 50 of Burbank
8:05 p.m. 320 N. Beachwood Dr.
DUI, driving with a suspended license
Austin Jay Cook, 33 of North Miami Beach
9:09 p.m. Oak and Hollywood Way
DUI
John Wesley Phaire II, 33 of Burbank
4:40 p.m. Empire and Brighton
Theft, possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, baton