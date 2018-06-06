June, 2018 Arrest Reports

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2018. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

myBurbank.com will be glad upon to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE.  You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

June 1st
Armen Minassian, 31 of Tujunga
2:40 p.m. 201 E. Magnolia Blvd.
Assault and battery

Marcelo Menagaete, 25 of Winnetka
5:00 p.m. Walmart
Petty theft

Claudio Alejandro Melendez, 25 of Tujunga
4:00 p.m. 1067 E. Angeleno Ave.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance

Claudia Zaragoza Sandoval, 45 of Panorama City
6:20 p.m. Buena Vista and Chandler
Possession of drug paraphernalia, drunk in public

Ona Glen Rhodes, 29 of Burbank
7:15 p.m. Olive and San Fernando
Trespassing

Lauren Estevenin, 37 of North Hollywood
8:00 p.m. Parish and Victory
Theft, petty theft, possession of meth, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia

William James Tebbe, 52 of Burbank
8:10 p.m. Magnolia and Orchard
DUI

Randy Lagrone, 42 of Rancho Cucamunga
9:45 p.m. 246 W. Verdugo Ave.
Driving with a suspended license, without a license

Carlos Alberto Gomezromero, 21 of Van Nuys
10:50 p.m. 2627 Hollywood Way
Trespassing

Ruben Martinez Jr., 33 of Canyon Country
11:40 p.m. Hollywood Way and Vanowen
Drunk in public

 

June 2nd

Simon Grant Meyer, 27 of North Hollywood

3:00 a.m. Valley and Jeffries

Possession of drugs for sale, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, driving without a license

 

Jordan Ryan Castro, 25 of Burbank

3:30 a.m. Buena Vista and San Fernando

DUI of drugs, reckless driving

 

Jose Andres Moreno, 25 of North Hollywood

9:10 a.m. Victory and Brighton

Petty theft, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Sergio Rocha, 20 of North Hollywood

9:30 a.m. Van Nuys LAPD

Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Masai Williams Jr., 26 of North Hollywood

10:10 a.m. SJMC

Court violation

 

Marcus Alexander Castle, 26 of Burbank

10:20 a.m. 677 N. Victory Blvd.

Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Silvia Sagherian, 51 of Los Angeles

4:45 p.m. Empire and Lincoln

Possession of meth, drug paraphernalia

 

Matthew Hayden Sannicholas, 32 of West Hills

6:45 p.m. 1301 N. Victory Pl.

Petty theft

 

Shawn Alleen May, 50 of Burbank

8:05 p.m. 320 N. Beachwood Dr.

DUI, driving with a suspended license

 

Austin Jay Cook, 33 of North Miami Beach

9:09 p.m. Oak and Hollywood Way

DUI

 

John Wesley Phaire II, 33 of Burbank

4:40 p.m. Empire and Brighton

Theft, possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, baton

