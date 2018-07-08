Brush Fire Causes Evacuations of Country Club Drive Residences

Burbank Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the hills above Wildwood Canyon and the Burbank Police Range at 1:02 pm. Those units responding requested an additional 2nd alarm at 1:08 pm along with helicopter support and Los Angeles County Camp Crews.

The fire was well established and making a progressive move uphill in mild winds as additional firefighters moved into place. Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on the scene with 2 water dropping helicopters shortly followed by 2 helicopters from Los Angeles City Fire Department.

Burbank Fire requested the 3rd Alarm and with it came additional firefighters from Los Angeles City and several units from Area C departments such a San Marino, Pasadena, and others.

The fire started to move in a southern direction and while making forward progression it was decided that as a precaution the homes on Country Club should be evacuated and Burbank Police started that.

The firefighters on the ground made great advancements with handlines in very rough terrain as helicopters made numerous water drops throughout the afternoon.

While the homes were in the process of being evacuated warnings were put out to hikers and all using the recreational areas above Sunset Cyn were to leave the area.

By late afternoon firefighters were able to cut a line around the bulk of the fire and start to release the additional fire equipment that was in the staging area in the lower Castaways parking lot.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Total acreage was reported as 45 acres and Firefighters remained on scene overnight quelling hot spots within the burn area.

It was reported 1 camp crew member suffered heat-related problems and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.