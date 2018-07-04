Suspicious Powder Causes Burbank Central Library to be Evacuated

The Burbank Police and Fire Department were requested to Burbank’s Main Library at 10:27 am Tuesday morning after a white powder substance was located near the First Floor Computer Area.

Burbank Fire Department responded a HazMat response which included Burbank’s HazMat team and they were assisted by Glendale’s HazMat 24.

Donning protected gear the Burbank HazMat team under the Direction of Burbank Captain Jeff Carlon found the substance to be Talcum Powder. As a precaution as in most HazMat incidents, the building was evacuated of occupants till the area could be deemed safe.

Glenoaks northbound from Olive to Orange Grove was closed for Fire Equipment while the incident took place. From the time requested Fire was on scene for a total of 90 minutes.

The substance was cleaned up and the library was reopened to patrons.